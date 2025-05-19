  • home icon
"Just so handsome": Sean Stewart's GF Ashtyn drops a candid reaction as Oregon commit shares vacation snaps with Jared McCain

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified May 19, 2025 21:10 GMT
Sean Stewart and his girlfriend Ashtyn Sims on IG. Image via @sean13stewart
Sean Stewart and his girlfriend Ashtyn Sims on IG. Image via @sean13stewart

Sean Stewart's girlfriend, Ashtyn Sims, paid him a compliment after the former Ohio State basketball star dropped a vacation snap on social media. Stewart, who recently committed his collegiate basketball future to Oregon, showed fans a sneak peek of how his offseason is going.

On Sunday, his girlfriend posted a photo on Instagram of the sophomore power forward with fellow basketball stars, including NBA rookie Jared McCain, on a vacation in Turks and Caicos.

"I can't he's just so handsome," Sims, who plays volleyball at Princeton, captioned the photo.

Stewart shared the photo on his Instagram story, with eight side eye emojis.

Sean Stewart shares GF Ashtyn&#039;s cheeky vacation post on IG story. Image via @sean13stewart
Sean Stewart shares GF Ashtyn's cheeky vacation post on IG story. Image via @sean13stewart

Sean Stewart to make lasting impact at Oregon

Oregon men's basketball secured the commitment of former Ohio State forward Sean Stewart, according to On3's Joe Tipton. This is his second transfer in three years. Stewart entered his freshman year at Duke as a five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American.

With the Blue Devils, he appeared in 33 games before transferring to Ohio State, where he started all 30 games, averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists on 54.2 percent shooting last season. Interestingly, his standout performance for the season was against Oregon, where he posted 14 points and nine rebounds in Ohio State's narrow 73-71 defeat on January 9.

The Windermere, Florida, native has two years of eligibility remaining. He will aim to make a lasting impact in the Big Ten under head coach Dana Altman.

With former five-star recruit Kwame Evans at the frontcourt and other transfers, Elon guard TK Simpkins, former Texas forward Devon Pryor, and former Penn State forward Miles Goodman, Stewart will be a big boost to Oregon's promising squad.

Meanwhile, the Ducks will begin their 2025-26 campaign in November.

bell-icon Manage notifications