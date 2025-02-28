“Just don't jinx it now come March Madness”: St. John’s fans hopeful after Rick Pitino’s team breaks 6-year draught and 33-year-old records

Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm are in a groove as the end of the 2024-25 regular season gets closer. And fans all over the country are taking notice.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Bleacher Report's hoops detailed the Red Storm's success this season. Their No. 7 ranking is the highest they've had in the AP Top 25 poll since the 1991-92 season, and their share of the Big East regular season title is their first since 1992.
Fans reacted to the post, praising Rick Pitino and St. John's for the achievements.
"Deservedly so. Been a LONG time coming. Just don't jinx it now come March Madness," one fan said.
"They deserve it. They leave it out on the floor every night!!" another exclaimed.
"Legit turns around every program he coaches," a fan commented.
Others believe they have a great chance at making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
"You can make a argument for a 1 seed if they win out and win the big east tourney," one fan stated.
"Love this St John's team. But I'm concerned they might not get a favorable whistle in the tourney. They play super physical, and get away with a lot of hand checking on the perimeter in BE play. Just watching around the country, other leagues don't allow that, especially the SEC which basically plays NBA level 'every touch is a foul' kind games. Hopefully the refs let them play in March," a fan detailed.
"Hoops in MSG is too lit this year," one fan remarked.
What's next for Rick Pitino, St. John's?
Two games remain on the regular season schedule for Rick Pitino and No. 7 Red Storm (25-4, 16-2 Big East).
St. John's produces 78.6 points on 44.9% shooting (30.2% from beyond the arc), beating opponents by a solid margin of 12.8 points per game.
RJ Luis Jr. leads the way with 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists on shooting splits of 44% overall and 29.2% from downtown. Zuby Ejiofor comes next with 13.9 ppg and 8.0 rpg, while Kadary Richmond provides 12.9 ppg and 5.8 rpg.
Rolling with four straight wins, Rick Pitino and the No. 7 Red Storm will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Seton Hall Pirates at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.
