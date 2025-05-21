  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Just like with Bree Hall, less TikTok dancing": College hoops fans react to Chloe Kitts & sister Kyle Kitts showing off their dance moves

"Just like with Bree Hall, less TikTok dancing": College hoops fans react to Chloe Kitts & sister Kyle Kitts showing off their dance moves

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified May 21, 2025 18:12 GMT
Chloe Kitts and her younger sister Kyle Kitts on IG. Image via @chloe.kitts
Chloe Kitts and her younger sister Kyle Kitts on IG. Image via @chloe.kitts

South Carolina women's basketball star Chloe Kitts gave fans a sneak peek of how she is enjoying the offseason. Kitts showcased her dancing skills in a recent social media post and fans are loving it.

Ad

On Saturday, the Gamecocks forward posted a TikTok video, featuring her dancing with a male friend and her younger sister, Kyle Kitts. While Kitts and her friend seemed to be enjoying themselves, her sister, who entered the transfer portal following a freshman year at Florida, seemed to be struggling with her dance at the back.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans took to the comment section to react to the video, hailing the Gamecocks forward for her offseason vibe. Some also advised that she should improve her game for next season.

"Yeah Chloe. Off season before the best season 💯," a fan wrote.
"Go Chloe," another fan wrote.
"Ok, get it," a fan commented.
"Just like with Bree Hall, less TikTok dancing, more practicing on the jump," another fan commented.
Ad
Fans react to Chloe Kitts dancing with her sister Kyle and friend on TikTok. Image via @chloe.kitts6
Fans react to Chloe Kitts dancing with her sister Kyle and friend on TikTok. Image via @chloe.kitts6

Here are more comments from fans on Kitts' post.

Ad
"Chloe in her active era !!! 😜 😜," a fan wrote.
"Love your shoes Chloe 💕 😍," another fan wrote.
"Hello sweetie 💕💕💕💕💕," a fan commented.
"First I'm a big fan of," another fan commented.
Fans react to Chloe Kitts dancing with her sister Kyle and friend on TikTok. Image via @chloe.kitts6
Fans react to Chloe Kitts dancing with her sister Kyle and friend on TikTok. Image via @chloe.kitts6

Chloe Kitts to return South Carolina next season

Chloe Kitts will return for her senior season with South Carolina women's basketball. Kitts was part of the Gamecocks team that lost 82-59 to UConn in the 2025 women's NCAA Tournament national championship, ending their quest for a three-peat.

Ad

However, the junior forward made some impressive personal feats for South Carolina, finishing the season as the team's rebounding leader with 7.9 per game and averaging 10.4 points. She was voted SEC Tournament MVP, Birmingham Regional MVP, and Honorable Mention All-American.

“I’m super proud of Chloe,” Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said after the national championship loss. “She has grown in every aspect of her life, mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

Kitts will be ready to bounce back from the loss next season. With Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin drafted into the WNBA, Kitts will take on a leadership role and help the Gamecocks in their quest to reclaim the NCAA title.

About the author
Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai

Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.

Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications