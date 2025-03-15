"Just like a national championship": Auburn HC Bruce Pearl drops honest reaction to SEC tournament matchup vs Tennessee

Auburn Tigers coach Bruce Pearl has hyped up the last four teams in the SEC Championship, saying that he feels like he is in the middle of a National championship.

Just two weeks ago, Auburn clinched the Southeastern Conference regular season championship after beating Kentucky. In the quarterfinal, the Tigers had to fight hard to get a win over Ole Miss. And going into the final four against Tennessee, coach Pearl did not expect an easy fight, given the quality of teams in the final four.

“It doesn't feel like the SEC Tournament with these four (Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee), it's just like a national championship,” Pearl told College GameDay.

Auburn stumbles with Florida set to take on Alabama

Pearl's assertion was indeed right as third-ranked Auburn fell to a 70-65 defeat to Tennessee on Saturday in what was an intense game. The No. 4 Volunteers avenged both their Jan. 25 loss against Auburn and their 2019 loss in this tournament's title game.

Both teams struggled from the field, but Tennessee just edged it at the free-throw line, as they converted 25 of their 27 attempts, while Auburn were 13-of-22.

The first half was almost square, as Auburn edged it 33-32, but Tennessee fought hard in the second half and forced a lot of fouls from Pearl’s players. They went to the line 18 times in the second half and that proved to be the difference maker eventually.

Auburn’s Johni Broome led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds. Miles Kelly had 13 while Denver Jones had 10. Meanwhile, Zakai Zeigler led the scoring for Tennessee with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jordan Gainey had 15 points, while Chaz Lanier had 12.

Meanwhile, Florida will play Alabama for a place in the final on Saturday. Both teams are ranked in the top five nationally, with Alabama at No. 5 and Florida at No. 4. They both had double-byes with Florida beating Missouri 95-81 in the quarterfinals, while Alabama knocked out Kentucky 99-70.

Following their exit from the SEC Tournament, coach Pearl and his lads will turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. They will know their opponents on Selection Sunday and will look to put the disappointment of the SEC Tournament behind them by going all the way in the NCAA Tournament.

