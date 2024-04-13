"Just a little sauce": $1.2M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers bonded over a fun-filled training session

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers have undoubtedly been two of the top talents in women's college basketball in the last few years. They have shown immense potential on the court with their respective programs and are expected to take that to the WNBA one day.

Overtime brought the two athletes together for some promotional activities. Johnson and Bueckers took part in a series of activities, mostly involving a conversation between the two. They also had a session on the basketball court, teaching each other their unique moves.

One of the most captivating parts of the session was Flau'jae Johnson holding back from teaching Paige Bueckers more of her moves as she is a potential opponent.

“Just a little sauce. I can't teach you everything. When I play you, you're going to know my moves.”

How did Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers do in the 2023-24 season?

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers both had a strong performance overall in the 2023-24 women's college basketball season, playing a vital role in the success of their team.

Johnson was a crucial member of the LSU team after a national championship-winning season. Although she had some issues with teammates at the start of the season, these were trashed out and they seamlessly bonded on the court for the Tigers.

The LSU guard, who doubles as a rapper, ended the season with 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists with a field goal percentage of 50.4%. Her impact was crucial all season as the Tigers went all the way to the Elite Eight where they lost to Iowa.

Paige Bueckers, on the other hand, returned to UConn's lineup after missing the previous season due to injury. She returned to elevate the Huskies after a disappointing 2022-23 season. She ended up as the Big East Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American.

The guard finished with 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists with a field goal percentage of 53%. She led the Huskies to the Big East regular season and tournament titles and they reached the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament but eventually lost to Iowa.

Flau'jae Johnson to take a leadership role at LSU next season

Following the exit of Angel Reese for the WNBA and Hailey Van Lith through the transfer portal, Flau'jae Johnson will have an important leadership role in the LSU team next season. The $1.2 million NIL-valued (per On3) athlete is expected to be crucial in Kim Mulkey's rebuilding of the program.

Johnson enters her junior year at LSU next season. Her two seasons with the program have been noteworthy, averaging 13.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 72 appearances. There's obviously a huge potential to improve on this in the upcoming season.