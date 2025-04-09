"Just a piece of this puzzle": Todd Golden stays humble by crediting staff & players on becoming youngest champion coach

Todd Golden-led Florida Gators scripted history as they won the National Championship on Monday beating the Houston Cougars in a nerve wracking encounter at the Alamodome in Texas.

Florida's national title came with several accolades, one of which involved their coach, Todd Golden, being the youngest to win the national title. Golden, who joined Florida's men's basketball program in 2022 has guided them to an unprecedented third national title.

“I mean, I’m super proud obviously,” Golden said. “But I’m just a piece of this puzzle. I’ve been able to put together an incredible staff and recruit great student-athletes over these last three years.”

The 39-year-old had a very humble demeanour and credited his staff and players at every opportunity. However, Golden is responsible for scouting some of the exceptional talents on Florida's roster right now.

Golden has to be credited for the resilience and the winning mentality that he has built around the program. It has reflected on court among his players as it was a collective win for the Gators.

Before the national title, Gators HC Todd Golden hadn't won a game in the NCAA Tournament

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

During Selection Sunday, hardly anyone would have predicted a title win for Florida under a coach like Todd Golden. The 39-year-old, before this season, hadn't won a game in the NCAA Tournament.

Later, he became the youngest coach to secure the national crown since Jim Valvano (37) in 1983.

“We’ve stayed the course all year and worked really hard,” Golden said. “My best answer is I’m just really proud. I’m proud to be the head coach of Florida. I’m proud of the way our players performed. I’m proud of the way our staff prepared our guys to become national champions."

Interestingly, Florida have played the percentage basketball well through the entirety of the NCAA Tournament. They have trailed in four out of their final five games in the second half this season. But still he found a way back to win those games.

In the championship final, Florida trailed by 12 points in the second half, but it held its nerves and did enough to edge past Houston to win its third national title and the first since 2007.

