"Just the start" "Gonna be MVP one day": Fans react as Jamal Crawford's son, JJ Crawford receives offer from Big 12 powerhouse 

JJ Crawford, son of three-time NBA Sixth Man Jamal Crawford, has continued to make waves in high school basketball with his performances on the court. The Class of 2028 recruit's performances have also gotten some college programs interested.

The combo guard received an offer from the Kansas Jayhawks and shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

"Blessed to receive my 5th division 1 offer from Kansas #agtg," the post was captioned.

Basketball fans were elated by the news and joined the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

"keep stacking bro just the start 🤞🏻🖤," a fan commented.

A fan added, "you gonna be MVP one day 🔥❤️."

"i dont think ppl realise how impressive this guy is at just 15.. look at some of his highlight reels and youll understand.. crazy to get an offer at 15 yrs of age too he moves different on the court too and im glad the colleges are seeing that," a comment read.

A fan commented, "Omg when did he get 5 offers im so lostt broo JJ tuff thats all i gotta say."

More fans joined the comments section.

"Congrats man! This is super awesome sauce fr 😎," a comment read.

A fan added, "Keep working JJ , hard work and fun is what it’s all about ! 🔥🔥🔥."

"let's goo great job yn, only a matter of time till the offers start rolling up for you, just continue to work hard like u hav been, you gon be one of the best," commented another fan.

"Your that guy brodigyy," a fan commented.

5 programs that sent an offer to JJ Crawford

Apart from Kansas, JJ Crawford received four more offers, even before his freshman year. The eighth grader will commence his high school basketball career next season with offers from Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Washington Huskies, Montana Grizzlies and Missouri Tigers.

However, the offer from Kansas came one week after he received an offer from Washington. He also shared the news on his Instagram account on June 9.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from the university of Washington, thanks to coach Sprinkle and the coaching staff for believing in me! #agtg #206"

JJ Crawford still has four years of high school basketball to play.

