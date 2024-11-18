“Just stop going to his games”: Fans react to Carson Beck’s GF Hanna and twin Haley proving “Cavinder curse isn’t real” after win over Tennessee

Hanna Cavinder has been in the spotlight of football fans as her boyfriend, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has struggled in recent games. Although Cavinder has made a solid return to college basketball with the Miami Hurricanes, the emergence of the 'Cavinder Curse' seems to have played on her mind in recent days.

On October 12, Cavinder shared a post on X where she attended Georgia's game against Mississippi State at Sanford Stadium to cheer her boyfriend. Following the game, Beck endured three difficult games on the trot against Texas, Florida and Ole Miss, recording just two touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Sunday, Cavinder took to TikTok with her twin sister, Haley, in an effort to dispel the myth around the 'Cavinder Curse.' In an eight-second video, she showed a clip of the Bulldogs beating the Tennessee Volunteers 31-17 with the caption, "listen up the Cavinder curse isn't real and needs to stop."

The video ended with the twins looking at the camera, and the caption reading, "oh shoot," as they watched the game on television. Fans reacted to their video, thinking it would still be better for Hanna to stay away from Georgia's games.

Some fans believed the 'Cavinder Curse' is still real.

One fan said, "Yeah just stop going to his games!!!"

"Nahhh it's still real," said another.

Another fan added, "He a bust just like your jumpshot avg 8 points pg lmao."

Others, including her sister Natalie, sided with Hanna, motivating her to keep supporting her boyfriend like she has been.

Other fans were convinced that the 'curse' was now lifted.

One fan said, "Keep giving him that confidence!!"

Natalie Cavinder added, "No curse over there!!!"

Another fan said, "Facts CARSON BECK IS BACK BABY GO DAMN DAWGS."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder power Miami to win over Florida

The Cavinder Twins produced excellent displays in the Hurricanes' first game on the road, which ended in an 83-73 victory over the Florida Gators. Haley Cavinder stole the show, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists in her 36-minute performance.

The Hurricanes, who are 3-0 this season, will return to Coral Gables for their next game, where they will take on the FIU Panthers on November 19 at 7 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here