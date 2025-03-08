"Just the way they moved the ball": Duke’s Cooper Flagg breaks down his love for Larry Bird’s Celtics

Cooper Flagg is regarded as one of the best men's college basketball players this season and a top prospect for the 2025 NBA draft. recently expressed his admiration for NBA legend Larry Bird and the Celtics team.

In an interview with Andraya Carter, which was shared on College Gameday's Instagram, Flagg revealed what fascinated him about the former Celtics player.

"I mean I think it's just the way they moved the ball," the Duke star said. "Like you would see the ball, no possessions, with no racing in a dribble, the full transitions and it's just pass, pass, pass and lay. So I just think the way that they move the ball was really fascinating to me at a young age. Nobody taking dribbles."

Larry Bird joined the Boston Celtics in 1978 and became a transformative figure for the franchise throughout his 14-year career as a pro league player. Bird led the Celtics to five NBA finals appearances and three NBA championships. He also won Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player, Finals MVP and All-Star MVP.

To this day, Bird is regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Hall of Famer makes bold Cooper Flagg comparison to Larry Bird

Duke star, Cooper Flagg left a positive impression on legendary college basketball coach Jim Boeheim who showered the freshman with praises. Boeheim made a lofty comparison between Flagg and NBA legend, Larry Bird, when he was asked to compare the Maine native to the Boston Celtics legend.

"I think he is almost – to me, he’s [Larry] Bird-like, a little bit. Except he is quicker, faster, more athletic, doesn’t shoot it as well but his shot’s coming," Boeheim said during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

The 80-year-old also declared Flagg as the best player in men's college basketball.

"Cooper Flagg, he’s the best all-around player in terms of doing all the things in college basketball that I’ve seen. I mean there are better shooters, better rebounders, better passers but he’s a defender."

Cooper Flagg is the catalyst behind Duke's stellar season, helping the Blue Devils to place second, just behind Auburn, in the AP Top 25 men's basketball ranking and also top the ACC. He is also leading Duke with 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

