"Kaleena, Juju and Caitlin sell out gyms": Hoops fans react as 5-star LSU target Kaleena Smith impresses with Kim Mulkey in attendance

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), has been making waves with her consistent performances on the court. The 5-foot-6 point guard will now enter her junior season at Ontario Christian High School in Ontario, California. Kaleena Smith also showed her scoring prowess in the Select Events Basketball.

The Instagram page of BillionaireVsns posted some highlights of the point guard on Monday. Smith was seen dominating the opponents, scoring three-pointers, mid-range shots and dribbling to free up space and convert layups. Furthermore, LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey sat courtside as Smith created magic on the court.

The hoops fans were hyped after seeing her performance and shared their reactions in the comments section.

Hoops fans react as 5-star LSU target Kaleena Smith impresses with Kim Mulkey in attendance

"Kaleena, Juju and Caitlin sell out gyms," a fan commented.

A fan added, "As a DII coach, I had no business being on this court but I had to see her with my own eyes and yes SHE IS HER!"

"Dawn Staley and the South Carolina gamecock fans are waiting on you with open arms. But in the meantime, enjoy your high school career and have big fun. Good luck to your future,'' this fan wanted Smith to join South Carolina.

Another fan commented, "I see Kim mulkey was there."

"She’s already a problem, but if she gets taller she’s reallllly gone be a problem," added a fan.

Another fan added, "She’s a part of the future of the W 😤. Can’t wait."

"The big scouts were out in that crowd! 👀 Lil mama ballin!" a fan commented.

Another comment read, "I pray her parents keep her in California and not let LSU ruin her career and her life."

Tight competition among programs for Kaleena Smith's signature

The Ontario Christian player has been on lists of top colleges. These include offers from the Florida Gators, Wisconsin Badgers, LSU Tigers and UCLA Bruins. Furthermore, she shared a post after getting an offer from the Gators on Instagram on Jun. 4.

"After having a great conversation with @coach_two_three & @kraefin , I am very blessed to say that I have received a offer from Florida!! Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me!🧡💙 #sec #godsplan #allglorytogod," the post was captioned.

According to On3's recruitment prediction machine, UCLA leads the race to sign Smith with a 5.3% chance, followed by USC with a 4.6% prediction and Arizona State with a 4.0% probability. The rest of the colleges have been given a 3.3% chance of landing Kaleena Smith.

Smith still has two years left before she decides on her collegiate career.

