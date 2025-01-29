“Kamilla Cardoso actually shed tears”: When $12 million worth Dawn Staley shared heartwarming moment with Chicago Sky star

Dawn Staley shares a close bond with her South Carolina players. Her former students A'ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso have called her their second mother because she cares for them and helps them realize their full potential.

In July's Episode 200 of Maynard Nexsen's "Taking the Pulse: A Health Care and Life Sciences Video Podcast," Staley was invited to discuss Athlete Mental Health and Physical Conditioning. During their chat, the hosts mentioned the coach's bond with her players and their reactions when she met them after their graduation.

This led Dawn Staley, worth $12 million (Per Celebrity Net Worth), to recall a recent moment when she met Kamilla Cardoso. The center played three seasons at South Carolina and was picked No. 3 by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft.

"Kamilla cried. Like Kamilla actually shed tears when we walked into the gym and I couldn't hold myself," Staley said (22:10). "She was actually warming up like in the layup line and I'm like, 'Kamilla.' So she comes over and she hugs and she got those lashes ... was getting liquidy, but it's just heartwarming to know that you have that impact on them."

"They have an impact on us as coaches. They're like our children. Our life is actually accustomed to their needs and their desires. So I think it's pretty cool when they're able to get to the mountaintop and and thump their chest. ... I just think it's cool; the whole journey and process of helping young people find success is kind of like the ultimate."

Kamilla Cardoso's special relationship with Dawn Staley

Kamilla Cardoso was born in Montes Claros, Brazil, and moved to the U.S. as a teenager for basketball. After spending high school playing at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Cardoso spent one season with the Syracuse Orange.

She then transferred to South Carolina and led the Gamecocks to two national championships in 2022 and 2024. During this time, her family stayed in Brazil until March, when Dawn Staley and the team flew them in to surprise the center.

After her draft, which her family was present for, Cardoso spoke about her relationship with Staley.

"She [Staley] always taught me to just trust the process, just believe in myself," she said. "She’s been an amazing coach … I’m really thankful to have someone like her in my life. I always say she’s like my second mother; she took care of me while I didn’t have my family.”

As Cardoso continues her career in the WNBA, Staley is leading the Gamecocks on another championship run.

