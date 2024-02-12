Kansas basketball injury report vs Texas Tech, Feb. 12: Kevin McCullar Jr., Jamari McDowell and more

The Kansas Jayhawks are set to go on the road to play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Kansas is ranked fourth in the country and is 19-5 while coming off a 64-61 win over Baylor on Saturday. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is ranked 23rd and is 17-6, while the Red Raiders are coming off a 66-59 home win over UCF.

Heading into the game, the Jayhawks do have a key player on the injury report.

Kansas basketball injury report

Kansas has three players on the injury report ahead of Monday's game.

Kevin McCullar Jr.'s injury update

Kevin McCullar Jr. is doubtful to play on Monday as he continues to deal with a bone bruise in his knee.

"I can't imagine Kevin [McCullar] being a lot better on Monday if he can't hardly move on Saturday," Bill Self told the media, via FanSided. "We'll see."

McCullar Jr. is averaging 19.5 PPG, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season but hasn't played since Feb. 5.

Dajuan Harris's injury update

Dajuan Harris is expected to play on Monday after rolling his ankle in Kansas' win over Baylor.

Harris did return to the game against Baylor but was limping, but all signs point to the guard playing on Monday.

This season, Harris is averaging 8.0 PPG and 6.6 assists per game.

Jamari McDonald's injury update

Jamari McDonald is considered questionable to play on Monday due to an illness.

McDonald missed Kansas' last game against Baylor due to the illness, but the hope is he can return to the lineup on Monday.

Texas Tech's injury report

Texas Tech only has one player on the injury report ahead of Monday's game.

Devan Cambridge's injury status

Devan Cambridge is out for the season with a knee injury he sustained back in December.

Cambridge last played on Dec. 6 and this season they averaged 10.5 PPG, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists before suffering the injury.