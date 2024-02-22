Kansas center Hunter Dickinson speaks on Jayhawks' chemistry ahead of 2024 March Madness: "It's a fun dynamic"

The Kansas Jayhawks are gearing up for a postseason push as the March Madness approaches. They have been led by their standout center, Hunter Dickinson, throughout the season.

Dickinson recently highlighted the dynamic of the Jayhawks and provided a glimpse into their collective spirit ahead of March Madness.

He started by reflecting on his development under Coach Bill Self on his game.

Dickinson said:

"I've been fortunate and I feel coach Self has really added to my game. You know he demands a lot out of his players and I think that's what kind of drives us to be the best player. I mean he is a hall of fame head coach , so he obviously knows what he is dong and so I just follow everything he says."

He added:

"I really enjoy my teammates a lot. I feel like we got a lot of good personalities on the the team. We got the jokesters , we got the laid back people and we got the in between. It's a really fun dynamic and it always makes for good locker room talk."

You can see the interview here:

Hunter Dickinson's role in Jayhawk's road to glory

Oklahoma State v Kansas

Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season. He has a scorching percentage of 55.8% from the field and a respectable 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jayhawks now has high-stakes matchups on the horizon, including a highly anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

In their recent matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners, Dickinson unleashed yet another masterclass. He tallied 20 points and snagged 16 rebounds to take the Jayhawks to a hard-earned victory.

All of this collectively has increased the Jayhawks' favorable March Madness odds. They have the odds to win the national championship at +2000, making them a strong contender for the title.