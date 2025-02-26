Kansas coach Bill Self gives one-word answer addressing recent retirement rumors 

On Tuesday night, Coach Bill Self led his team to a win, defeating the Colorado Buffaloes 71-64. The Jayhawks claimed both halves (37-32, 34-32), extending their victory to two games on a bounce.

Following the team's poor run of form this season, rumors have it that Bill Self will be calling an end to his coaching career at the end of the current campaign. However, he has given a one-word reply in response to the retirement talks.

“No,” Self told NJ Advance Media.

Bill Self quickly dismissed speculation about his potential retirement. He made it clear that he has no intention of joining coaches Leonard Hamilton (Florida State) and Mike Woodson (Indiana) in retiring at the end of this season.

Since joining in 2003, Self has led Kansas to dominant runs in the Big 12 Conference, winning eight tournament championships and 16 regular-season titles.

However, this season, his team has had a difficult campaign in the Big 12 Conference, despite their back-to-back wins against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Colorado Buffaloes. With their recent win, they remain sixth in the standings.

The Kansas Jayhawks, who started the season as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation, have fallen out of the rankings after a 19-9 overall record and a 10-7 Big 12 record. They suffered a drop from the AP polls on Monday.

Bill Self is excited about Darryn Peterson's recruitment

Bill Self has expressed his delight at the recruitment of Darryn Peterson, who will join the Kansas Jayhawks next year for the new season.

“This is one of the best recruiting moments that Kansas basketball has had in decades,” Self said when Peterson was signed. “Darryn is an all-around guard that scores at all levels and is also a terrific facilitator and defender.

"He has been well drilled and has a toughness about him being raised in a family where his brother is a successful football player at Wisconsin. Darryn was as important as any recruit we have recruited in recent memory,” as reported by NJ.

Peterson recently showcased his impressive skills with a 58-point performance for Prolific Prep, and coach Bill Self is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to work with him.

Meanwhile, Self will need to focus on the three remaining games left to play this season. Their next match is set to be against the No.10 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at the Allen Fieldhouse.

