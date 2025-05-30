Kansas coach Bill Self welcomes NIL-related "chaos" with open arms, while hoping for "normalcy" in college basketball

Bill Self is opening up about the changes in college sports. The veteran coach has seen a lot in his lengthy career, including in the last 22 seasons at Kansas. The Jayhawks coach reflected on how NIL has impacted college athletics in a Bleacher Report interview shared on Instagram Friday.

"It's created some chaos, which in some ways, chaos can be good," Self said. "We needed to have some changes, these have just been very drastic changes."

Coach Self assured that despite all of the changes that have come about in the NIL era, normalcy will eventually return to college basketball.

"It's taken, a while to come to grips with it and get back to some normalcy," Self said, "but we will, and when it happens, this sport will be as great as it ever has been. Being part of change makes everyone nervous, because few people like change when you're going through it, but when we come out on the other side, we'll be as big and as strong as we've ever been."

The Kansas coach assured that the best is still to come for college athletics. While opinions on NIL and the ever-changing landscape of college sports vary, Self feels secure in what the future holds.

Bill Self named highest-paid coach in college basketball for 2025-26 season

Bill Self will be the highest-paid coach in college basketball for his 23rd season at Kansas. According to Elite College Basketball, the seasoned head coach will make $8,803,800 in the 2025-26 season.

Self is a Jayhawks legend. Since taking over as head coach of Kansas in 2003, he's guided the team to 17 Big 12 regular-season titles, nine Big 12 tournament championships and two national championships in 2008 and 2022.

In his tenure at Kansas, Self has won AP Coach of the Year twice and Big 12 Coach of the Year six times. He secured a lifetime contract with the Jayhawks in 2021 and two years later, it was announced that Self had received an amended five-year rolling contract. He achieved another milestone when he became the highest-paid coach in the sport.

Self believes that the best days of college basketball are still ahead, and he will be a part of them with his lifetime contract at Kansas.

