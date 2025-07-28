Kansas HC Bill Self breaks silence on his heart procedure and recovery after concerning symptoms: "I feel strong"

Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self has spoken for the first time since undergoing a heart-related procedure. In a statement shared by CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein on July 26 via X (formerly Twitter), the Hall of Fame coach gave fans a positive update on his health and recovery.“I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there,” Self said. “I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season.”In 2023, Coach Self was admitted to the hospital with what doctors later described as “chest tightness and balance concerns.”He missed the Big 12 Tournament and Kansas’ NCAA Tournament run while recovering. At the time, there was real concern around his health, but the school later clarified that he did not suffer a heart attack.The 62-year-old coach was admitted to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital for evaluation on July 24, before the doctors chose to perform a procedure.Kansas basketball has been working hard during the summer, including hosting workouts, building team chemistry, and focusing on player development. With a strong recruiting class and key players returning, expectations are high once again in Lawrence.Self, who has led Kansas to a national championship and several Final Four appearances, is entering his 23rd season as head coach of the Jayhawks.Fans expressed concern last week, but this statement brings relief to fans, players, and college basketball followers who have kept him in their thoughts. With his health improving and his energy back, Coach Self is ready to lead another charge this season, hoping to have a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.Kansas basketball legend sends thoughts to former coach Bill SelfAt his 'Young Agbaji Youth Basketball Camp,' former Kansas standout Ochai Agbaji took a moment to show support for his former coach, Bill Self, who is recovering from his procedure.&quot;I just saw him three days ago, and obviously it's just a tough situation he's going through now,&quot; Agbaji said. &quot;He's in all of our prayers. I know if there's anybody that will prevail over anything, it's him.&quot;Agbaji spent four years playing for Bill Self at Kansas after coming out of Oak Park High School. He capped his college career by winning Big 12 Player of the Year and leading the Jayhawks to a national championship in 2022.