Kansas HC Bill Self gets hospitalized for heart procedure after “concerning symptoms”

Kansas coach Bill Self has been hospitalized after experiencing what the school described as “some concerning symptoms.”

He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday and underwent a heart procedure, with two stents inserted. According to Jayhawks officials, the procedure went smoothly, and the coach is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, when Self felt unwell and was taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

After further examination, doctors decided to perform the procedure. Kansas issued a statement saying Self was in good spirits and should be released from the hospital soon.

This is not the first time the longtime Jayhawks coach faced a health scare. In 2023, he missed the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments for similar reasons, with assistant coach Norm Roberts taking his place. Despite that setback, Self returned to lead the team through the 2024-25 season.

Now entering his 23rd year with Kansas, Self holds a career record of 609 wins and 148 losses. His leadership has kept the Jayhawks among the elite programs in college basketball, including multiple Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2022.

Kansas finished last season with a 21-13 overall record, including 11-9 in Big 12 play. However, their campaign ended in disappointment with a first-round exit to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament. Expectations remain high moving forward, especially with Self expected to return to full health.

The Kansas basketball community is focused on their coach’s recovery and prayers are already pouring in.

The program, players and fans will be relieved to hear that Self is recovering well and could be back on the sideline soon.

Bill Self compares freshman Kohl Rosario to Christian Braun

Bill Self addressed the media on Monday. One of the topics discussed was Kansas freshman Kohl Rosario, who he compared to a legend of the program.

"Kohl (Rosario) is a (Christian Braun) that shoots it better," Self said. "But he's not as big and not as powerful yet."

Braun was with the Jayhawks for three years, and won the national championship in 2022. He now plays for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA, and Rosario will be hoping to reach that level.

Rosario reclassified to the 2025 class to play for Kansas in 2025-26, coming from Moravian Prep in North Carolina.

