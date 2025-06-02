Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson drops 4-word reaction to ex-teammate Kevin McCullar Jr’s snaps from rookie year with New York Knicks

Former Kansas men's basketball star Hunter Dickinson showed love to his former teammate, Kevin McCullar Jr., on social media. On Monday, McCullar Jr. went down memory lane to his NBA rookie year, which he shared on Instagram.

Ad

On Monday, the former Jayhawks star posted several snaps of his on and off the court moments during his first year with the New York Knicks.

"Rookie Year," he captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Dickinson, who ended his collegiate basketball career with Kansas last season, joined other followers to hype his former Jayhawks teammate's post.

"Run ya race slim," he wrote.

Hunter Dickinson hypes former Kansas teammate Kevin McCullar Jr’s snaps on IG. Image via @kevinmccullarjr

McCullar Jr. joined Kansas after playing three years at Texas Tech. In his final year with the Jayhawks, he earned the 2024 All-America Honorable Mention and All-Big 12 First Team selection. He was also a Top 10 candidate for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year award.

Ad

The Phoenix Suns selected McCullar Jr. with the 56th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. On draft night, he was traded to the New York Knicks. He played four games in the 2024-25 season.

Hunter Dickinson makes major career move ahead of 2025 NBA draft

Hunter Dickinson's collegiate basketball career has finally ended after five years. However, the former Kansas star is already preparing for his future, which he revealed in a recent post on social media.

Ad

On Monday, Dickinson announced that he signed with Klutch Sports Group to represent him for the NBA draft.

He posted the news on Instagram.

"I trust the next chapter because I know the author," Dickinson wrote.

Ad

Dickinson began his collegiate basketball career at Michigan, where he played for three years. He entered the transfer portal after the 2022-23 season and committed to the Kansas Jayhawks for his senior season.

In his first season with the Jayhawks, Dickinson became the first player to be named both the Big 12 Conference Preseason Player of the Year and Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

In his final year, the Virginia native averaged 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 52.6%. He earned the first-team All-Big 12 recognition at the end of the regular season.

Ad

The 7-foot-2 center also earned 2025 third-team All-American recognition from the Associated Press and United States Basketball Writers Association.

Despite his outstanding career at Kansas, Dickinson is often overlooked as a top prospect in the upcoming NBA draft, mostly due to his age. However, the 24-year-old has not given up hope of playing professionally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here