Kansas legend Bill Self hints at the end of an era as he embraces the "back nine" of his career

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self has hinted at retirement after revealing 'I'm on the back nine' in a recent press conference. The 61-year-old indicated how much longer he plans to coach in the game.

Self has coached the Jayhawks since 2003 after various roles at the college level. He led the team to 17 Big 12 regular season championships with an NCAA record of 14 consecutive regular season championships.

Speaking in a video on KU Sports ahead of Kansas' game against Oakland on Nov. 16, Self joked about the thought of retirement crossing his mind for the first time and how he might have a few more years left to coach.

Trending

"This is the first time it has crossed my mind. I actually hope to do it a while longer. Times are different. I used to look at it, and I got a dear friend who talked to me about this all the time. You kind of look at life in five-year increments. I'm not sure it's five years anymore. Maybe two or three. And then, you decide what you do after those increments. I don't know how you guys look at it, but that's not anything I've spent any time one. I like our team and I'm very excited about a recruiting class moving forward. I don't have the answer, but I know that I'm just in the back nine. I don't know if I'm on 13 or 16, but I'm not on 18."

Self took the opportunity to recognize Oakland's Greg Kampe's accomplishment as a college head coach. He went further to speak about Kampe's 700th win as a coach and how long the Oakland coach has been in the league.

"But this guy Greg[Kampe], you think I've been here a long time but my rhetoric has gotten old. This dude has been there for 41 years and to be at one place for 22 let alone 41 years, that's hard to do. So, props to him for also getting his 700th win, that's a lot of wins at a school in the league. That's pretty impressive. What he has done is remarkable."

Self led Jayhawks to to four NCAA Final Four appearances(2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), and the NCAA Championship in 2008 and 2022. He was awarded AP College Coach of the Year in 2009 and 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here