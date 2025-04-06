Kansas star Hunter Dickinson drops hilarious reaction to Duke's collapse vs Houston

Kansas Jayhawks' Hunter Dickinson has reacted to Cooper Flagg and Duke's loss to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Saturday night, as the manner it happened left many stunned, including the center.

Ad

Duke saw their NCAA Tournament run end dramatically.

With a minute left, the Blue Devils looked in control of the game, holding a six-point lead. However, Houston turned the game on its head in the final 35 seconds, scoring nine points in that time to secure a 70-67 win, and a place in the national championship game against the Florida Gators.

Cooper Flagg had an opportunity to steal the win in the final seconds, but he missed the go-ahead shot, hitting the rim from inside the arc.

Ad

Trending

Naturally, a lot of reactions followed, including one from Dickinson, who wrote about how the collapse gave him "terrible flashbacks."

"That ending just gave me some terrible flashbacks 😂," Dickinson wrote on X after the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some suggest that Dickinson’s “terrible flashbacks” are a reference to his freshman year with the Michigan Wolverines in 2020-21. The center witnessed his former team collapse against the UCLA Bruins in an Elite Eight matchup, losing 51-49 as they failed to make any shot in the last 4 minutes and 29 seconds of the game.

Like Duke, the Wolverines also missed a chance to go ahead in the final seconds of the game.

Ad

Hunter Dickinson could not help Kansas past the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, suffering an upset loss to Arkansas. It was the final game of the 24-year-old’s collegiate career, as he is set to enter the 2025 NBA draft, where most expect him to be a second-round pick.

Hunter Dickinson’s NIL portfolio continues to grow

Despite already playing his final game at the college level, Hunter Dickinson is still bagging NIL deals.

Ad

The centre signed a promotion deal for the latest 'Call of Duty' Season 3: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which was released on April 3.

This adds to Hunter Dickinson's NIL portfolio which already had brands such as CVS Pharmacy, Adidas, Wendy's, Crush Soda and Great Clips, among several others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here