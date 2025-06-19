Kansas star Hunter Dickinson shares 2-word reaction as teammate bids farewell to Jayhawks faithful in emotional post

Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris completed his college eligibility and has moved on from the program. It was an emotional moment for the guard as he is leaving the program after five years, including his redshirt season.

Harris posted a heartfelt video on Wednesday, compiling footage of some of his special moments for the Jayhawks, accompanied by an emotional message.

His Kansas teammate, Hunter Dickinson, reposted the video on his Instagram story on Wednesday with a two-word reaction.

"My Dawg," Dickinson captioned his story with a heart emoji.

Harris was popular among the fans for his loyalty and assurance. He was mostly a role player who delivered some great performances. The 6-foot-2 guard featured in 33 games for the Jayhawks last season, averaging 32.4 minutes, 9.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game with 32.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

Dajuan Harris looks back at his KU journey with emotional farewell message

Harris became a fan favorite in his five years with the Kansas Jayhawks. He was honored by Kansas University on Senior Night when Kansas played against the Arizona Wildcats ahead of the Big 12 and March Madness. He got injured in that game and returned to the court at halftime.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas at Kansas - Source: Imagn

Kansas won that game against Arizona 83-76, with Harris registering nine points, nine assists, and four rebounds despite getting injured. Dickinson produced a game-high performance with 33 points, 10 rebounds and an assist, while Zeke Mayo chipped in with a 20-point game.

"It's hard to say goodbye, but I'll always be thankful for the memories we've made. Thank you Jayhawk Nation," Harris captioned in his farewell Instagram post.

Harris won the NCAA Championship with KU in 2022 and became the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team in three seasons from 2022 to 2024.

The Columbia native had 16 games with 10 or more points and 25 games with five or more assists. Harris dropped his career-high of 12 assists against Houston. With 5.7 assists per game, he was second-best in the league and 27th nationally. He led KU with 47 steals.

