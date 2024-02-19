Kansas State vs. Texas Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 19 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Kansas State Wildcats will visit the Texas Longhorns on Monday, February 19th, in a conference matchup that marks the 13th game of Big 12 play for both teams.

The 15-10 Wildcats enter this matchup on a two-game losing streak and have lost six out of their past seven games. Meanwhile, the 16-9 Longhorns are coming off of a loss and have dropped four of their past six games.

Kansas State vs. Texas game details

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns

Date and Time: Monday, February 19th, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

Kansas State vs. Texas betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Kansas State Wildcats +9.0(-110) Over 139.5(-110) +340 Texas Longhorns -9.0(-110) Under 139.5(-110) -450

Kansas State vs. Texas key stats

The Kansas State Wildcats have averaged 71.9 points per game through their first 25 games. They rank 239th out of 362 teams in the nation in points per game and 256th in offensive rating. The Wildcats have allowed 69.1 ppg, ranking 104th in scoring defense and 79th in defensive rating.

Kansas State is led by Jerome Tang, who is in his second season leading the program. He has led them to a 41-20 record. It marks his first gig as a head coach after spending the previous 19 seasons as an assistant coach with the Baylor Bears.

The Texas Longhorns, meanwhile, have averaged 76.2 ppg, ranking 110th in the nation in scoring offense and 73rd in offensive rating. The Longhorns have allowed 68.4 ppg, ranking 87th in scoring defense and 106th defensive rating.

Texas is led by Rodney Terry, who's in his second year leading the program. They have compiled a 38-17 record during his tenure. He spent the previous three seasons as the coach of the UTEP Miners, leading them to a 37-48 record, preceded by a seven-year stint leading the Fresno State Bulldogs to a 126-108 mark.

Kansas State vs. Texas betting prediction

The Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Longhorns have both struggled as of late, as both teams are just 5-7 in Big 12 play. While the Longhorns have been a middle-of-the-pack team on both sides of the ball, the Wildcats have struggled tremendously on the offensive end after losing Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson from last year's roster, which reached the Elite Eight.

Although Texas should win this one outright, Kansas State should be able to keep things close. Look for them to lose by no more than eight points.

Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +9.0 (-110)