Kansas State vs. USC women's basketball: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Kennedy Smith

The top-seeded USC Trojans have had to get creative with superstar JuJu Watkins sidelined for the remainder of the season. It took plenty of energy for USC to outlast No. 5 seed Kansas State 65-61. The Trojans will now face No. 2 seed UConn on Mondahy for a spot in the Final Four.

Kansas State vs. USC Box Score

Kansas State

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF T. Poindexter 6 3 2 1 1 0 1 A. Lee 12 10 1 0 3 3 4 S. Sundell 22 6 6 1 1 0 3 J. Glenn 10 2 1 2 0 2 2 Z. Walker 9 8 0 0 0 2 2 K. Taylor 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 G. Sanchez 0 2 0 0 0 4 1 I. Lester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T. Sides 0 1 0 0 1 2 2

USC

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF K. Iriafen 7 8 1 1 0 2 3 R. Marshall 10 9 3 0 3 1 0 A. Howell 18 8 1 4 0 0 1 K. Smith 19 3 2 3 0 2 3 T. Von Oelhoffen 2 1 2 1 0 3 0 C. Akunwafo 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 K. Heckel 8 3 0 1 0 0 0 M. Samuels 3 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas State vs. USC Game Summary

USC scored the game's first seven points. While Kansas State pulled within a single point, USC held a 16-9 advantage after the opening quarter. Kansas State evened things up by the middle of the second quarter and went to halftime with a 30-28 advantage.

Kansas State pushed its edge to 39-34 on a Jaelyn Glenn 3-pointer with 5:10 to play in the quarter. But USC then went on a 12-0 lead to take a 46-39 advantage with 2:24 left in the quarter on a Kennedy Smith layup. Kansas State pulled within 48-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Kansas State tied the game at 51 on an Ayoka Lee layup with 7:10 left in the game. USC took the lead, but the game remained close. Kansas State pulled within 63-61 on a Serena Sundell jumper with 1:14 to play. But USC scored the last four points to claim the victory.

USC was led by Kennedy Smith's 19 points. Avery Howell added 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Trojans. Rayah Marshall chipped in 10 points for USC.

Kansas State was led by Serena Sundell, who had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ayoka Lee added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn chipped in 10 points for the Wildcats.

USC is returning to its second consecutive Elite Eight. The trip last season was the program's first since 1994. USC has been to eight Elite Eights, but has not been to a Final Four since 1986. In light of the injury to JuJu Watkins, the Trojans will likely be a mild underdog to UConn.

