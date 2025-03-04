Kansas vs. Houston: Player Stats and Box Score for March 3, 2025 2024-25 College basketball season

The No. 3 Houston Cougards have already wrapped up the Big 12 regular season title, but they gained another impressive feat with a win over Kansas, 65-59. The Cougars (26-4, 18-1 in the Big 12) remain one of the most formidable defensive teams in the NCAA. Kansas (19-11, 10-9 in the Big 12) missed another chance to garner some positive momentum in a tough season.

Kansas vs. Houston Player Stats and Box Score

Kansas

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN H. Dickinson 17 12 3 0 2 7 5 31 D. Harris Jr. 2 3 2 2 0 2 3 34 Z. Mayo 7 3 1 1 0 6 0 34 R. Griffen 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 11 KJ Adams 15 4 1 0 1 0 2 33 AJ Storr 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 R. Passmore 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 D. Coit 14 4 4 1 0 1 2 29 F. Bidunga 2 3 0 0 2 1 1 16

Houston

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN LJ Cryer 22 3 0 3 0 1 4 26 J. Francis 0 3 0 1 2 0 0 15 M. Uzan 10 0 2 0 0 1 3 23 M. Wilson 10 5 6 4 0 0 3 27 J. Roberts 6 5 1 4 1 1 1 36 J. Tugler 5 8 0 2 2 2 1 27 E. Sharp 12 6 0 2 0 1 0 27 T. Arceneaux 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 19

Kansas vs. Houston Game Summary

The two teams slugged in out in a defensive-minded first half. Neither squad ever pushed the lead beyond five points. A Zeke Mayo lay-up ahead of the halftime buzzer pulled Kansas within 30-27 at intermission. Houston shot just 31% in the first half, but forced nine Kansas turnovers before halftime.

Little changed in the second half. The largest lead either team claimed for the entire game was seven points. Kansas rallied from that deficit to claim a 39-36 lead on a Mayo jumper with 14:27 to play. A pair of responding baskets from Milos Uzan and Mylik Wilson gave Houston a lead it would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

Kansas pulled within 61-59 on a David Coit 3-pointer with 20 seconds to play. But Houston pulled away from there.

The Cougars were led by a 22-point effort from senior guard LJ Cryer. Cryer connected on 4-for-6 3-point shooting in the game. Emanuel Sharp tallied 12 points and six boards for Houston. Uzan and Wilson each added 10 points for the Cougars.

Hunter Dickinson paced Kansas with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Dickinson did also commit seven turnovers. KJ Adams chipped in 15 points for Kansas and Coit added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, off the bench.

Houston will finish its regular season on Saturday with a trip to Baylor. Again, the Cougars have long clinched the regular-season title and a double bye in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

Kansas's regular season finale will be at home on Saturday against No. 24 Arizona. The Jayhawks seem solid in the NCAA Tournament field but will start the Big 12 Tournament at no better than a No. 6 seed.

