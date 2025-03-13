Kansas vs UCF: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Zeke Mayo

No. 6 seed Kansas got a tough battle from No. 14 seed UCF in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, but eventually won 98-94 in overtime. Kansas (21-11) will advance to the Big 12 quarterfinals, while UCF (17-16) is out of the NCAA Tournament picture.

Ad

Kansas vs. UCF Box Score

Kansas

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN H. Dickinson 23 13 3 2 1 4 2 39 D. Harris Jr. 6 5 7 1 1 4 5 36 Z. Mayo 24 8 1 0 0 3 0 38 R. Griffen 0 0 2 1 1 1 1 18 KJ Adams 15 7 5 3 3 2 3 40 AJ Storr 19 2 2 0 0 1 5 27 R. Passmore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 D. Coit 5 0 2 0 0 1 0 16 F. Bidunga 6 6 0 1 0 0 1 11

Ad

Trending

UCF

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN J. Ivy-Curry 13 3 2 3 1 0 3 28 Da. Johnson 22 4 7 2 0 4 5 36 K. Hall 25 11 2 3 0 4 2 44 N. Machowski 8 3 2 0 0 1 0 29 M. Thiam 13 9 0 1 1 3 1 35 JJ Taylor 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 11 B. Williams 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 5 D. Coleman 9 4 0 2 1 1 4 23 Di. Johnson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 T. Hendricks 3 1 1 0 1 1 1 10

Ad

Kansas vs. UCF Game Summary

Kansas scored the game's first eight points and seemed poised to run away with it early. Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo scored all eight points. UCF battled back to a 16-16 tie on a Keyshawn Hall 3-pointer with 12:26 to play in the first half. Kansas led by as many as seven points near the end of the half and took a 40-37 lead to halftime.

UCF pulled even on a 3-pointer from Hall, but Kansas quickly opened up a 13-point advantage at 61-48 on an AJ Storr 3-pointer with 13:27 to play. A 17-3 UCF run saw the Knights retake the lead at 65-64 with 9:21 remaining.

Ad

The teams battled back and forth, with UCF drawing even at 83 on a Jordan Ivy-Curry 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play. When neither team scored on a last possession, the game headed to overtime.

Kansas took control in the overtime, scoring consecutive baskets after UCF drew within 88-87. UCF continued to threaten, but Kansas grabbed the hard-fought win.

Kansas was led by Zeke Mayo's 24 points and eight boards. Hunter Dickinson added 23 points and 13 rebounds. AJ Storr scored 19 points off the bench, including three 3-pointers. KJ Adams added 15 points for the Jayhawks.

Ad

UCF got 25 points and 11 rebounds from Keyshawn Hall. Darius Johnson added 22 points and seven assists. Moustapha Thiem tallied 13 points and Jordan Ivy-Curry managed 13 points.

Kansas will advance to face No. 3 seed Arizona at 8:30 PM EST on Thursday. The Jayhawks and Wildcats should both be solidly within the NCAA Tournament field. UCF's season could be over, unless the team elects to play in a lesser postseason event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here