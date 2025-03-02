“Kansas cannot wait for the day that Hunter Dickinson is gone!”: Fans rip apart 24-year-old center after Jayhawks fall short vs Texas Tech

Hunter Dickinson and the Kansas Jayhawks had their two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, losing 78-73 to the 10th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. They had no answer for JT Toppin, who scored 21 points for Texas Tech.

The Jayhawks' defeat dropped them to 19-10, continuing their late-season woes. They have lost six of their last 10 games, with Kansas holding a 10-8 record in the Big 12 Conference. It was just the second time in Texas Tech's history that the Red Raiders recorded a win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to blast the Jayhawks center's latest performance.

"Kansas basketball can not wait for the day that Hunter Dickinson is gone! Has ruined their program for two years with his lazy, slow style of game. Kansas will be a round 1 exit in the big dance," one fan chimed in.

"If Hunter Dickinson has no haters then I am dead. Worst big to ever play under Self" one fan pointed out.

"Is Hunter Dickinson the softest AND most overrated player in cbb?" another fan asked.

Here are some other reactions.

"Hunter Dickinson is the most overrated player in the history of college basketball," one fan wrote.

"Hunter Dickinson is the reason Kansas sucks.. argue with a wall," one fan posted.

"Haven’t watched Kansas in a while now. Yep, still the same old weak Kansas team. Can’t stand this team….by far the worst team since Bill Self arrived," one fan shared.

KJ Adams Jr. and Hunter Dickinson lead Kansas' offense in loss to Texas Tech

KJ Adams Jr. led the scoring for the Kansas Jayhawks, dropping 21 points in the loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 10-for-12 from the field. He also grabbed 13 rebounds to record his first double-double of the season.

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Photo: Imagn

Hunter Dickinson provided offensive help to Adams, scoring 18 points. He shot 6-for-13 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes of action. Dickinson entered the contest averaging 16.8 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Jayhawks gave themselves a chance to record the home win, unleashing a 6-0 run late in the second half to tie the game at 73-all with 1:47 left. They failed to score after that, though, with the Red Raiders finishing the contest on a 5-0 blast to secure the famous road win.

