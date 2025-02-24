Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction for Iowa hooper Kylie Feuerbach’s adorable snaps with her dog

Former Iowa hooper and current Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin hopped on Instagram to leave a sweet comment on current Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach's post. Feuerbach posted a photo of herself with her puppy, and Martin had to express how cute the snap was.

"So cute" she commented.

Screenshot via Instagram

Along with many other fans, Martin couldn't resist the cuteness of the puppy. You can see the original post from Monday below.

Kate Martin stars in a new commercial and Caitlin Clark leaves a funny comment on her post about it

Kate Martin is not only making moves in the comments section of Instagram. Her new Samsung commercial has fans talking and her former Iowa teammate, Caitlin Clark, couldn’t resist giving her a little grief over it.

Martin recently teamed up with Samsung as part of Team Galaxy, starring in an ad for their latest smartphone. In the video, she delivers a bold message about the Unrivaled League.

"This is a new league for a new player. We don’t just wear the jerseys, we own them. We create new legacies, set new trends, and push new boundaries. I am Team Galaxy."

Clark, now with the Indiana Fever, saw the ad and jumped into the comments with a playful jab.

"Send me the new number then," Clark commented.

Screenshot via Instagram

You can view the ad below.

Though Martin and Clark now play for different WNBA teams, their bond is as strong as ever. The two spent four years together at Iowa, with Martin arriving in 2019 and Clark joining a year later.

Martin’s journey in the WNBA has been anything but predictable. She was at the 2024 draft to support Clark but ended up being selected by the Las Vegas Aces. Now with the Valkyries, she’s making a name for herself on the court and in the business world.

Her participation in the new Unrivaled League has also got fans talking and the media chirping, but she remains confident in her abilities and her skills, and with a friend like Caitlin Clark by her side, Martin has solid support.

