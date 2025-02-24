  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction for Iowa hooper Kylie Feuerbach’s adorable snaps with her dog

Kate Martin drops 2-word reaction for Iowa hooper Kylie Feuerbach’s adorable snaps with her dog

By Mike Mckenna-Tuhi
Modified Feb 24, 2025 20:48 GMT
Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
WNBA's Kate Martin (Image via Getty)

Former Iowa hooper and current Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin hopped on Instagram to leave a sweet comment on current Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach's post. Feuerbach posted a photo of herself with her puppy, and Martin had to express how cute the snap was.

Ad
"So cute" she commented.
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram

Along with many other fans, Martin couldn't resist the cuteness of the puppy. You can see the original post from Monday below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kate Martin stars in a new commercial and Caitlin Clark leaves a funny comment on her post about it

Kate Martin is not only making moves in the comments section of Instagram. Her new Samsung commercial has fans talking and her former Iowa teammate, Caitlin Clark, couldn’t resist giving her a little grief over it.

Ad

Martin recently teamed up with Samsung as part of Team Galaxy, starring in an ad for their latest smartphone. In the video, she delivers a bold message about the Unrivaled League.

"This is a new league for a new player. We don’t just wear the jerseys, we own them. We create new legacies, set new trends, and push new boundaries. I am Team Galaxy."
Ad

Clark, now with the Indiana Fever, saw the ad and jumped into the comments with a playful jab.

"Send me the new number then," Clark commented.
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram

You can view the ad below.

Ad
Ad

Though Martin and Clark now play for different WNBA teams, their bond is as strong as ever. The two spent four years together at Iowa, with Martin arriving in 2019 and Clark joining a year later.

Martin’s journey in the WNBA has been anything but predictable. She was at the 2024 draft to support Clark but ended up being selected by the Las Vegas Aces. Now with the Valkyries, she’s making a name for herself on the court and in the business world.

Her participation in the new Unrivaled League has also got fans talking and the media chirping, but she remains confident in her abilities and her skills, and with a friend like Caitlin Clark by her side, Martin has solid support.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी