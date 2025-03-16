Kay Adams questions Michigan State's No. 2 seed odds following upset loss vs Wisconsin

No. 1-seeded Michigan State lost 77-74 to the No. 5-seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday and it raised questions about its seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

After watching the Spartans lose, American sportscaster Kay Adams wondered if they were worthy of being the No. 2 seed.

“Is Michigan State for sure a 2 seed?” Adams tweeted.

The Big Ten regular season champions will find out their opponents when the NCAA Tournament during the selection show at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

College basketball experts have projected Michigan State to be locked for the No. 2 seed.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Tom Izzo’s team as a No. 2 seed just hours before the official bracket is revealed. In his latest update, the Spartans held on to the same seed, as they've had in Lunardi's predictions for several weeks.

Lunardi predicted that Michigan State (27-6, 17-3 Big Ten) would face No. 15-seeded Wofford (19-15, 10-8 Southern) in the first round in Cleveland, and if it wins, it would play the winner of the No. 7-seeded Missouri (22-11, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) and. No. 10-seeded West Virginia (19-13, 10-10 Big 12) game in the second round.

CBS also has the Spartans as the No. 2 seed in the South region, but it predicted their first-round opponents to be Norfolk State (24-10, 11-3 Mid-Eastern).

However, while it also maintained that Michigan State is locked in for the No. 2 seed, USA Today projects the Spartans to be in the West region, with Montana (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) as their first-round opponent.

Tom Izzo ready to lead Michigan State to glory at all cost

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was not happy with his team's performance after the loss to Wisconsin, but he has declared that he is not ready to stop any time soon.

"I've heard a lot of people in the media," Izzo said in the postgame press conference on Saturday. "I've heard a lot of parents over my 30 years, I've heard a lot of players (say), 'You're never happy.' "You're damn right and 'I don't plan on being happy until we accomplish what I think Michigan State University should accomplish.' So, I guess, number one on the list: I gotta do a better job."

The Spartans await their bracket in the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, which will give an indication of their chances in March Madness.

