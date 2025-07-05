Kayleigh Heckel, Azzi Fudd, Kelis Fisher, Ice Brady and others react to UConn teammate Gandy Malou-Mamel's training snaps 

The UConn women's basketball community was buzzing after 6-foot-5 freshman Gandy Malou-Mamel shared training snaps on Friday, drawing reactions from teammates and fans.

The Instagram post showed Malou-Mamel finishing a layup, while another photo showed her contesting for a jump ball. Malou-Mamel, who attended Gill St. Bernard’s High School in New Jersey, was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and made history as the first Irish player in UConn women's basketball history.

UConn star Azzi Fudd couldn't hide her excitement, followed by comments from Kayleigh Heckel, Kelis Fisher and Morgan Brady.

“GANDYYYY,” Heckel commented.

"My girl 😘," Fudd reacted.

Fisher, part of the same 2025 recruiting class as Malou-Mamel, also showed love, followed by a reaction from UConn commit, Ice Brady.

“YAHHH GANDY 🙌🏻,” Fisher said.

“GANDYY 😚😚,” Brady commented.

Gandy Malou-Mamel represented Ireland at the 2024 FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket Division B tournament, where she averaged a double-double with 10.6 points and 10 rebounds per game.

In the high school, Malou-Mamel posted 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during the 2023-24 season. Her versatile skill set, size and international experience are projected to make an immediate impact with Geno Auriemma’s squad.

Auriemma, who announced the signings of both Malou-Mamel and Fisher last November, praised the incoming class.

“It was a pleasure recruiting them because they want to come here,” Auriemma said. “That means the world.”

Fisher, a 5-foot-9 guard from Baltimore and the No. 27 recruit in ESPN’s ranking, was included in the Naismith Trophy watch list selection. Judging by the comments section, "Big Gandy, not the little one," appeared to be a statement of expectation for one of the most anticipated freshmen ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Gandy Malou-Mamel speaks about playing for Geno Auriemma

Gandy Malou-Mamel appeared to have embraced the challenges of playing for the UConn Huskies and adjusting to the demands of one of college basketball’s top programs. On Jun. 26, Malou-Mame spoke about coach Geno Auriemma’s tough style as exactly what she signed up for.

“He's a very grumpy guy, and I like that,” Malou-Mamel said. “He's quiet. He'll say what he needs to say, and I feel like I relate to that personality with him. It's the type of coach I really look up to. He really says what you need to hear, and what everyone needs to hear, when it needs to be said.”

Malou-Mamel’s path to UConn wasn’t the norm. She didn’t pick up a basketball until at 12. It wasn’t long before Kieran Quinn, a New Jersey-based scout known for helping Irish players transition to the U.S., reportedly spotted her potential.

By July 2023, Malou-Mamel committed to UConn, ready to begin the 2025-26 season with the Huskies. One of the biggest transitions for her has been the physicality of playing against other elite players, something she welcomed.

“Playing in high school, a lot of girls had to try to compensate for my height and strength,” Malou-Mamel said. “Here, I’m just trying to battle. I can use my full force, and I don’t have to hold back.”

With her combination of size, work ethic and willingness to grow under Auriemma’s guidance, Malou-Mamel has been projected to be one of UConn’s success stories.

