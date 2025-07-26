The Class of 2026's Saniyah Hall becomes the latest No. 1-ranked player (according to On3's Industry Rankings) to commit to the USC Trojans. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb also secured the signature of the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, Jazzy Davidson.Hall shared the news on her Instagram account, in a collaboration post with SportsCenter NEXT on Friday.&quot;SoCal gal✌🏽❤️💛 #committed,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post received comments from the UConn Huskies guard Kayleigh Heckel, Jerzy Robinson, USC guard Brooklyn Shamblin, Kate Harpring and more.Kayleigh Heckel, Jerzy Robinson and more hyped as Saniyah Hall set to join JuJu Watkins and Jazzy Davidson at USC (Image via Instagram @saniyahhall_)&quot;Welcome home,&quot; Shamblin said in a series of comments. &quot;IM SCREMING. Can't wait omg.&quot;&quot;Omgggg fight onnnn,&quot; added Jerzy Robinson.Rian Forestier commented, &quot;HELLOOOO.&quot;&quot;Congratsss🥹❤️,&quot; commented Heckel.Kate Harpring commented, &quot;this is amazing.&quot;Vanderbilt's Madison Greene added, &quot;congratss❤️.&quot;&quot;YESSS,&quot; added Maddyn Greenway.Last season, Saniyah Hall averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as she led Montverde Academy to a 26-2 season. She also won a gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup, averaging 19.9 ppg on 52.6%, including 39.3% from behind the arc. Hall also averaged 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks across 23.0 minutes per game in seven games.Why did Saniyah Hall choose USC?Saniyah Hall received offers from top programs, including the South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans.The 6-foot-2 combo guard took official visits to North and South Carolina, but decided to commit to the Trojans after an unofficial visit on Nov. 6, last year.She spoke about her decision on ESPN's NBA Today on Friday.&quot;It’s such a blessing to be in this position, but I think I truly found my home, and I’m ready to tell the world where I’m going,&quot; she said before revealing a Trojans shirt underneath her jacket. &quot;I am headed to the University of Southern California. Go Trojans! Fight on.&quot;Hall's commitment means that Gottlieb has now landed the No. 1 player in three of the last four seasons, with JuJu Watkins in 2023, Jazzy Davidson in 2025 and Saniyah Hall in 2026.The Trojans were knocked out in the Elite 8 of last year's NCAA Tournament and will now hope for a deep run next season with the addition of Jazzy Davidson.Hall still has another year of high school left before she starts he collegiate career.