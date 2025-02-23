“Keep crying Dan Hurley”: College hoops fans show no mercy to UConn HC after Rick Pitino’s St. John’s emerge victorious

UConn head coach Dan Hurley saw his team stumble to a defeat at the hands of the No. 10 St John's Red Storm on Sunday.

The Red Storm claimed an 89-75 victory over the visitors, making it their second win against Dan Hurley's team in the space of four weeks.

Following the defeat, @St. John's Men’s Basketball shared a post on their official X page with the caption:

"SWEEP VICTORY."

The post quickly gathered a lot of replies from college hoops fans, who showed no mercy to the UConn head coach in the comment section.

"Hahaha keep crying Dan Hurley," one fan said.

"THAT was Dominant. You had Hurley all F'D up. He had the concede face going most of the 2nd half. Like no way we are beating this team today 💪," another fan commented.

"WE ARE SO TOUGH. F**K UCONN," a fan replied.

"Proud of the way they kept their poise and responded to a couple of UConn runs," one fan mentioned.

"What a great comeback story for Rick Pitino," another fan said.

"How sweep it is! @StJohnsBBall," a fan replied.

The Huskies, who recently got themselves back on track with a win over Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday, were not able to build on the win in the next game against St. John's.

After the loss, UConn dropped to fourth place in the Big East standings with an 18-9 overall record, while the Red Storm maintained their top spot with an impressive 24-4 record.

Dan Hurley calls out his players for being hard to coach

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Creighton - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley appeared to publicly criticize his players on Mad Dog Sports, following UConn's inconsistent season.

“I realized that I couldn’t coach this team as hard as I've coached some of my other teams,” Hurley said. “When you have guys like Cam Spencer, Andre Jackson, Donovan Clingan, these guys could take hard coaching. This year, our confidence got rattled so early in Maui, you know, I've had to build this team up.

"I don’t think any of us were prepared for the level of scrutiny throughout the year that’s come with the success we’ve had the last two years. I think that’s been heavy for all of us,” Hurley concluded.

With just four games left to play this season, Dan Hurley will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next game against the Georgetown Hoyas on Thursday and finish the season on a good note.

