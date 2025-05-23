Following the approval of coach Sean Miller’s reported 6-year $32 million contract by the University of Texas on Thursday, the former Xavier coach had an interview with Jon Rothstein. On Friday, the college basketball insider posted a clip from the interview with Miller on X, as Rothstein highlighted the reason behind Miller’s exit from Xavier.

Sean Miller spent three years at Xavier (2022-2025) during his second stint at the program, after previously coaching them from 2004-2009. He led the Musketeers to a 27-10 record, a second-place finish in the Big East regular season and a runner-up finish at the Big East Tournament. During his interview with Jon Rothstein, Miller explained his reason for leaving Xavier.

“There’s only one Texas,” Miller said. “When you’re given a great opportunity with a great challenge and those two things meet, sometimes it’s hard to look at in any other way other than ‘This is something that I have to do and I want to do’ and you never look back.”

Following Sean Miller’s response, fans expressed their anger at him and his decision to leave. One fan called for Miller to keep Xavier out of his discussions, as another fan called him greedy in the reply section.

“F**k you snake keep our name out your mouth,” a fan replied.

“Because he’s a dirty, greedy snake,” another fan commented.

Other fans reacted in the comment section as they continued to make snide remarks and expressed their thoughts on Miller’s choice.

“Because he wants to take the easy path. Afraid of a challenge,” a fan commented.

“Xavier healthcare wouldn't cover his ozempic,” another fan wrote.

“Because he knew he was underachieving at Xavier and thought he better get out while he is still wanted,” another fan said.

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly set to pay Miller double what his predecessor, Rodney Terry, was earning before he was dismissed in March. Sean Miller’s deal was reported to start at $4.8 million for the 2025-26 season, to be increased by $200,000 every year through the 2030-31 season.

Sean Miller highlights impact of Xavier transfers on Texas Longhorns

New Texas Longhorns coach Sean Miller brought two players from his previous program at Xavier: Dailyn Swain and Lassina Traore. Their transfers marked a part of Miller’s strategy for building a competitive roster in his first season at Texas.

In an interview with CBS Sports on Thursday, Miller emphasized the importance of two types of retention: players familiar with the Texas program and players familiar with his coaching style. Returning players like Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark, Chendall Weaver and Nic Codie bring experience from Texas’s debut season in the SEC. Meanwhile, Swain and Traore offer an understanding of Miller’s system.

“Getting Dailyn and Lassina was huge,” Miller said. “They know our terminology and how we do things daily, which will help the entire team adjust more quickly.”

Swain is a junior guard and has been with Miller since he joined Xavier at just 17 years old. Now, turning 20, he’s expected to play a bigger role in the SEC.

“Everyone’s watching his 3-point game,” Miller said. “But if you look at his free throw percentage, he was one of the best in the Big East last year. That’s a sign his shooting will improve.”

After previous stops at Saint Louis and Long Beach State, where he averaged over 10 rebounds per game for two seasons, Traore transferred to Xavier last year but missed the season due to a torn ACL. Now healthy, he’s expected to play a crucial role as a veteran presence and rebounder.

Texas was reported to begin summer workouts in two weeks, giving Miller and his staff their first full look at the new roster.

