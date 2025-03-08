“Keeping everybody up spirits”: LSU’s Mikaylah Williams talks about how 'player’s coach' Flau’jae Johnson helps her team this season

LSU women's basketball put up a dominant performance to take down Florida 101-87 in the SEC tournament on Friday. Flau'jae Johnson did not play due to a shin injury, but she made an impact, prompting her teammate, Mikaylah Williams, to name her a "player's coach."

Ad

"I think her just being a players’ coach," Williams said on the SEC Network postgame show. "Our players listen to her. She’s showing what she sees on the court, like what we wouldn’t see on the court when we’re playing.

"And being positive, knowing that it’s hard being a ballplayer and wanting to play. Sitting down is hard. I was here last year at this time and it as hard. Just keeping everybody up spirits and keeping everybody great. She’s been a great leader so far."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Johnson served as an extension of the coaching staff, led by Bob Starkey, who stepped in as acting coach while Kim Mulkey was unavailable throughout the week due to a reported death in her family.

Friday's win marks LSU’s fourth 100-point game of the year, which sent the Tigers to the SEC tournament semifinals on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow led the charge with 36 points and 11 rebounds, while Williams scored 16 points and led the team in assists with eight.

Ad

The Tigers will get set for a rematch against Texas in the SEC tournament semifinals.

Flau'jae Johnson provides an update on the injury and when to return to court

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has been on the sidelines since the Tigers regular-season finale. She is battling a shin inflammation and lower leg injury, making coach Kim Mulkey rule her out of the SEC tournament.

Ad

Technically, Johnson was expected to play in LSU's win over Florida on Friday, but Mulkey chose to play it safe, preferring to reserve the junior guard until the NCAA tournament begins on March 19.

"I wanted to play," Johnson told The Advocate on Friday, "At least to get through this stretch. But I really couldn’t because I wasn’t playing well. Couldn’t really use my athleticism because I couldn’t get no bounce on none of my jump shots, any of my layups."

Ad

Johnson's leg injury began when LSU started preparing for its second matchup with Tennessee on Feb. 9. A week later, she appeared on the Tigers’ availability report for the first time this season, listed as questionable to play on the road against Texas. However, she scored 16 in 37 minutes, and Mulkey later revealed that she was "fine."

Johnson last appeared during LSU's loss to Alabama on Feb. 22, when she scored just eight points on 2-for-12 shooting. On her availability for the NCAA tournament, Johnson said:

Ad

“It’s a thing that won’t heal unless I stop playing completely,” Johnson said. “So when the (NCAA) tournament starts, I’ll just play to the championship game.”

The LSU star remains the leading scorer for the Tigers, with 19.0 points. She also contributes 5.4 rebounds per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here