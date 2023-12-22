Keeshawn Barthelemy injury update: Is Oregon guard playing vs Kent State?

Injuries continue mounting for Oregon basketball leading up to their matchup versus Kent State. Keeshawn Barthelemy was ruled questionable and did not play in the Ducks' lopsided 83-63 loss against Syracuse.

Barthelemy is not the only injured Duck, as N'Faly Dante, Mookie Cook, and Jesse Zarzuela remain sidelined. Center Dante and forward Cook underwent knee and ankle surgery in November, respectively, and are potentially returning in January. Meanwhile, senior guard Zarzuela will undergo ankle surgery, ending his Oregon season prematurely.

Is Keeshawn Barthelemy playing vs Kent State?

Keeshawn Barthelemy is poised to miss the Kent State game. An injury update has finally emerged regarding Barthelemy amidst Oregon's myriad injury issues impacting the lineup and rotations.

The Ducks have dealt with injuries all season for the third straight year, and the latest update on Keeshawn Barthelemy adds to that misfortune. Barthelemy is out indefinitely with an ankle injury, per coach Dana Altman, who said the ailing guard will be sidelined "a while" as Oregon continues battling diminished rosters.

Expand Tweet

Before his injury, Barthelemy started six of Oregon's nine games, compiling averages of 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while converting 36% on 3-pointers. His most recent outing for Oregon was versus Cal Baptist last week when he logged a season-low 18 minutes in the Ducks' victory.

HC Dana Altman isn't blaming anyone for Oregon's injury woes

Dana Altman understands the fans' irritation as injuries persistently mount. However, despite backlash towards Oregon's strength/conditioning and training staff amidst the adversity, Altman refuses to point fingers, instead standing behind those personnel.

"The type of injuries we have with ankles and last year (Barthelemy) had a plantar fascia; we’ve never had that before," Altman said. "Dante’s had some knee problems. Everything is evaluated. I evaluate myself. I evaluate everybody but I don’t think we can point a finger at anybody."

According to Altman, their standard procedure is to evaluate following injuries, which is how they will continue to respond to this unfortunate situation.

"When things go wrong you do evaluate everything and that’s an ongoing process that we’ve got to do, we got to work at...Everything’s evaluated. I get evaluated. My assistants get evaluated. Everybody gets evaluated so we’ll look at everything," he added.

Oregon aims to end non-conference play on a high note versus Kent State. After that matchup, the Ducks will have over a week off before returning home to commence Pac-12 action against USC on December 29th, looking to start conference play strong.