Kelly Graves’ Oregon set to welcome back Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally for preseason exhibition game

Former Oregon women’s basketball stars and WNBA champions Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally are set to return to Matthew Knight Arena on May 12. The duo will take the court as members of the New York Liberty in an exhibition game against the Toyota Antelopes from Japan’s Women’s Basketball League.

The game is part of a growing trend in the WNBA, where teams are hosting preseason games at their players’ former colleges.

This year, the Aces and Dallas Wings will meet for a preseason matchup at Notre Dame, honoring former Irish stars Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd and Arike Ogunbowale.

The Indiana Fever will face the Brazilian national team at Iowa, giving program legend Caitlin Clark a homecoming. Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky will also take on Brazil’s national team at LSU, celebrating both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Sabrina Ionescu returns to Oregon for exhibition game

Sabrina Ionescu, the top pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and the NCAA’s all-time triple-double leader, will also organize and lead community events throughout the weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

"We are thrilled to welcome two of Oregon’s greatest players, Sabrina and Nyara, back to Eugene as part of the reigning WNBA champions," Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. "Hosting the Liberty and Toyota Antelopes at Matthew Knight Arena is an exciting opportunity for women’s basketball."

Ionescu also expressed her excitement in a statement from the Liberty.

"I can't wait to be back in Eugene and play at Matthew Knight Arena with the Liberty. There’s a lot planned for the weekend, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with my teammates, Oregon fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. Sco Ducks Forever!"

Sabally shared a similar sentiment.

"I’m so excited about this preseason game in Eugene," she said. "I never thought I’d have another chance to play on that court in front of Duck fans. I know Oregon will bring the energy, and it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere!"

Sabrina Ionescu and Sabally played key roles in leading the Liberty to their first WNBA championship in 2024, defeating the Minnesota Lynx in a five-game series. Ionescu, a two-time national player of the year, was the first Oregon player to be selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft. Sabally, who led Oregon in scoring during the 2021-22 season, was drafted fifth overall by New York in 2022.

