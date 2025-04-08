Kelvin Sampson plays key role in son securing $2,000,000 per year deal with Houston Cougars

It's unclear if Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson wants to retire anytime soon, but he already has plans for when he does. The 69-year-old coach reportedly has a clause in his contract that names his son, Kellen, as "head coach in waiting."

Kellen is currently the associate head coach and would succeed his father on a $2 million per year contract, per a Front Office Sports report published on Monday.

Kelvin Sampson has led Houston since 2014 and has a coaching career that dates back to 1979. He has led the Cougars to three Elite Eight appearances, two Final Fours and this season's title game. The seasoned coach discussed his plans for the future with reporters on April 1.

“I’ve had a lifetime contract here for a long time,” Sampson said. “I’ll decide when it’s time to go. I’ll make that decision independent of anybody but my wife.”

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Houston vs. Florida - Source: Imagn

Houston gave Sampson a new contract in June 2023, increasing his salary from $3.4 million to $4.75 million. The deal, set to expire in 2027, included a section titled "Future Employment of Coach." It was here that Kellen was named the head coach in waiting.

Upon Sampson's retirement, Kellen will reportedly be named head coach in a four-year deal that will apparently pay him $2 million through the first three years.

NCAA Basketball: Texas Christian at Houston - Source: Imagn

Kelvin Sampson on Houston's title game loss

Kelvin Sampson led the Cougars to their first title game appearance in over 40 years, but his squad came up short of securing the first NCAA Tournament championship in program history.

For all but 64 seconds, Houston led in Monday's game against the Florida Gators. The team entered halftime up by three and got hot early in the second half to lead by 12 with 16:00 remaining. But Florida didn't give up that easily, and with 19 seconds left on the clock, Sampson's squad found itself with a two-point deficit.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Houston vs Florida - Source: Imagn

The Cougars had possession of the ball but were unable to make a shot after being tied up by the Gators' defense. Kelvin Sampson expressed frustration at how the championship contest ended.

"At the end, you've gotta get a shot," Sampson said. "You've gotta do better than that."

NCAA Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Houston vs. Florida - Source: Imagn

Sampson's dreams of bringing a championship trophy home to Houston weren't achieved this year. He may try again next year, but whenever he decides to retire, Kellen will take over to try to continue basketball greatness for the Cougars.

