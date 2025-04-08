Kelvin Sampson takes hilarious jab at Sasquatch State amid national championship game interview

Kelvin Sampson took a hilarious jab at Sasquatch State during Monday's national championship game between the Houston Cougars and the Florida Gators. The Houston coach took a shot at Sasquatch State while being interviewed by CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson in the first half of the 2025 NCAA title game.

Wolfson commented that the Cougars have been scoreless from the 3-point area, with Houston missing its first seven attempts from beyond the arc before the interview. She asked Sampson if it was because of the Gators' defense and how they could adjust.

“No, it’s the same thing,” Sampson said. I don’t think they’ve made a three yet either. We haven’t made a three. It’s nerves. It’s championship night. This isn’t the middle of January against Sasquatch State. It's the national championship. There are going to be nerves.”

Kelvin Sampson's answer got Ian Eagle's attention, with the broadcaster asking colleague Bill Raftery what conference Sasquatch State is in. Raftery replied that he was 5-0 against Sasquatch State.

The words Sasquatch State immediately went viral as fans wondered what Sampson was talking about in the interview. It turned out Sasquatch State was not a real college and the Houston coach just invented it in the middle of his chat with Wolfson.

Kelvin Sampson's Houston falls short in title game as Florida wins third national championship

Kelvin Sampson and the Houston Cougars' dream season is over. They struggled offensively down the stretch in the national championship game, losing 65-63 to the Florida Gators at the Alamodome.

Florida grabbed the come-from-behind win after Houston went scoreless in the final 2:05 of the contest. The Cougars had an opportunity to tie the game or win the contest in the dying seconds of regulation, but they failed to get a shot off after Emanuel Sharp's costly mistake.

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts after a play against the Florida Gators during the second half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Photo: Imagn

Sharp opted not to attempt his 3-point shot with a Florida defender all over him. He watched the ball bounce several times in front of him as time whittled away. The Gators managed to secure the basketball as time ran out to win their third NCAA title.

It was a gut-wrenching loss for the Cougars, who squandered a 12-point lead in the second half. Florida outscored Houston 35-21 in the final 15:25 of the contest to grab the dramatic victory.

