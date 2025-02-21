Kentucky basketball injury report - Know more about Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson's status and availability 

  • home icon
By Richard Pereira
Modified Feb 21, 2025 00:27 GMT
Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson have been on the sidelines for the Kentucky Wildcats since suffering injuries earlier this month. This prompted adjustments from Mark Pope and the rest of the Wildcats' roster.

Butler has been dealing with a shoulder injury since January, which he reaggravated during the game against Tennessee on Feb. 11, causing him to be out throughout last week. Robinson injured his wrist against South Carolina on Feb. 8, and has been out ever since.

The Wildcats have played two games with both of them out at the same time, going 1-1 in that frame. Pope provided updates on the duo during his Monday radio show, believing Lamont Butler could return within two weeks while Robinson has yet to have a definitive timetable to come back.

”He (Butler) still hasn’t practiced with live play, but for him, it’s just a matter of how far along does he have to get where he could actually take a hit in the game. That’s the biggest question for him. That’s going to be a little bit of a guessing game. We’ll try and get him some live stuff in practice over the next week or so,” Pope said.
"For Jax, he still hasn’t done anything with his right hand. He’s done a ton of left-handed shooting, and probably unsurprisingly, he’s making a lot of shots left-handed."

What lies ahead for Kentucky without Lamont Butler, Jaxson Robinson

Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are important players for the No. 17 Wildcats, emphasizing the need for the team to have them return soon.

This season, Butler is averaging 12.5 points, 4.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals on 50.9% shooting from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Robinson produces 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Kentucky has an 18-8 overall record, going 7-6 after 13 SEC matchups. They put up 85.8 points on shooting splits of 48.6% overall and 38% from downtown, beating opponents by a solid margin of 10.1 points per game.

The No. 17 Wildcats will prepare for their next ranked matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. ET.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
