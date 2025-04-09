Kentucky basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and joining Mark Pope's squad

After a Sweet 16 run in coach Mark Pope's first season, Kentucky is gearing up for a big 2025-26 season. While the transfer portal is still ongoing, Kentucky has had one of the best portal hauls so far, with minimal losses.

Here's a rundown of Kentucky's portal situation at the moment.

Kentucky Portal Losses

Kerr Kriisa played only nine games at Kentucky before an injury. He's now at Cincinnati. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Kerr Kriisa, Cincinnati

Kriisa will be at his fourth school, Cincinnati. Before Kentucky, he played at Arizona and West Virginia. The 6-foot-3 guard played in nine games at Kentucky before sustaining a season-ending injury. In those games, Kriisa scored 4.4 points and dished out 3.8 assists per game.

Kriisa averaged 9.8 ppg in his last two years at Arizona and 11.0 ppg in his season at West Virginia. He seemed to be getting comfortable at Kentucky before his season ended in December. Kriisa will redshirt and now move on to Cincinnati.

Kentucky Portal Additions

Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

A five-star recruit last year, Quaintance had originally committed to Kentucky and then-coach John Calipari. When Calipari left, he reopened his recruitment and eventually chose Arizona State. Quaintance averaged 9.4 ppg and 7.9 rebounds per game there before a season-ending ACL injury in late February.

Quaintance is an elite athlete at 6-foot-9. Despite missing the last few weeks of the season due to his injury, he ranked third in the Pac-12 in blocked shots. He also was a capable rebounder, though his scoring touch could use some work. Quaintance also reclassified, so this should be his actual freshman year of college.

Mouhamed Dioubate, Alabama

A solid contributor at Alabama, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Tide in his second season. Dioubate is still growing into his skill set. At 6-foot-7, his stats projected to nearly 15 rpg per 40 minutes played.

Dioubate will be part of a potentially elite frontcourt. He showed good shooting skills in limited attempts and is the kind of rugged defender and rebounder who drove Kentucky crazy — now, he’ll wear the Wildcats' blue and white.

Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh

A sophomore last year at Pittsburgh, Lowe has some impressive numbers and some concerning ones. Last season, Lowe averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 assists per game. However, the 6-foot-2 scorer had to carry much of the load for an outmanned Pittsburgh team.

Lowe shot 38% overall and just 27% from 3-point range. He was third in the ACC in assists but was also third in the ACC in turnovers.

The thought is that by playing with better players, Lowe can focus more on his strengths and force less offense. He has tons of talent and is expected to see plenty of minutes and shots for the Wildcats.

Kam Williams, Tulane

A 6-foot-8 freshman last season at Tulane, Williams averaged 9.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg. He shot 49% overall and drained 41% of his 3-point attempts. Williams is an impressive wing prospect with tons of athleticism and shooting skill.

As shown by some of the players above, Pope has prioritized adding size and athleticism to his second Kentucky team. Williams fits that bill.

What do you think of Kentucky's portal additions and losses? Share your take on the Wildcats below in our comments section!

