Kentucky coach Mark Pope says he'd "feel sad" for whoever plays him in a movie

Mark Pope has had a life that is worthy of a movie: winning a national championship under Rick Pitino at Kentucky, playing in the NBA, finding coaching success at BYU and ultimately returning to coach his alma mater.

Yet, when speaking to CBS insider Jon Rothstein, Pope admitted that he doesn't have an actor in mind to play him in a potential movie about his life.

“I don’t know,” Pope said. “I’d feel sad for whoever that’d have to be, man. That would be a really discouraging — if you got plugged in my role, that would be — I don’t know.”

Pope likely still has a long career ahead of him before a movie about his life would ever be produced. The 52-year-old is just coming off of his first season leading Kentucky and will aim to guide his alma mater to basketball greatness. Maybe he can readdress who he would want to play him in a movie after his retirement.

Mark Pope & Rick Pitino prepare for Christmas matchup

Kentucky fans are getting lucky this upcoming holiday season. CBS Sports announced on Thursday that Pope's Wildcats will face off against Pitino's St. John's squad in the CBS Sports Classic.

"I think we should give the Johnnies and all of BBN the greatest Christmas gift on Dec. 20 in Catlanta, what do you say?" Pope asked Pitino in a video shared by CBS Sports on Instagram.

Pitino is a beloved part of Big Blue Nation, having coached Kentucky for eight seasons from 1989-1997. He led the Wildcats to a 1996 national title with Pope as team captain.

"It feels like it was about 7,8 years ago that we won the championship," Pitino said. "I coached one of the greatest teams in the history of the game, and you were the captain. And now, we get to coach against each other."

St. John's is replacing UCLA in this year's CBS Sports Classic, and Pitino will face Kentucky for the first time since 2016 when he matches up against Pope's squad on Dec. 20 in Atlanta.

"Obviously, Kentucky was Camelot for me, I've said it many times," Pitino said in a statement. "So now to play against The Captain [Pope], who made so many special moments for me and the team, in a battle that CBS is putting on is quite special. I will remember it for a long, long time."

Kentucky fans can mark their calendars to count down to this exciting contest between two Wildcats legends.

