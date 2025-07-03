"Kentucky commit loading": Hoops fans react as Tyran Stokes records 19 points in a win over Jordan at the FIBA U19 World Cup

Power forward Tyran Stokes, who is a top-ranked player in the 2026 class, made history with a triple-double in USA’s 140-67 win over Jordan at the FIBA U19 World Cup and this got fans talking on social media.

Stokes produced a standout performance in the victory, finishing with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player from the USA to record a triple-double in U19 World Cup history.

He joins an exclusive list of players around the world to have achieved this feat at the U19 World Cup, with Efthimios Rentzias (1995), Dario Saric (2013), Nikita Mikhailovskii (2019), Haowen Guo (2019) and John Harper Jr. (2021) being the only ones before him. However, Stokes is the first player to officially do this in the knockout phase.

On Wednesday, Recruits News posted this achievement on Instagram and fans were in the comments.

“Welcome to Kansas you fit right in with our system RCJH,” a fan wrote.

“Louisville and Kentucky fans are salivating 😂,” a user commented.

“Kentucky commit loading…,” another fan wrote.

More users reacted, with some pleading the forward to choose their program.

“Please come to KENTUCKY!!,” a fan pleaded.

“I thought he couldn’t shoot though? 😂😂😂😂 where are all those critics now?,” a fan questioned.

“Koa and stokes Been lottery pick ready since 6th grade 😂😂😂,” another user commented.

After AJ Dybantsa reclassified to the 2025 class, Stokes became the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class, and he is living up to the hype.

At this time, Stokes has yet to officially commit to any program, but he is not short of suitors.

Tyran Stokes reflects on triple-double achievement

After the win, Stokes spoke to the press, and he reflected on his latest achievement, emphasizing how much of a team player he is.

"It's an accomplishment to have a triple-double at a U19 World Cup," Stokes said. "It's kind of hard to do that, especially when you’re going in and out as subs.

"Being able to do that in limited minutes is good. It shows that I can be a team player and help us win."

This is also not his first rodeo on the international stage, having played an important role in the USA team that won gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico.

