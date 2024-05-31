Losing their head coach to Kentucky should've been enough for BYU fans. Now imagine losing Jaxson Robinson to them too.

Well, that's exactly what happened, after the journeyman decided to withdraw from the NBA Draft to commit to the Wildcats on Thursday. Fans turned to Twitter to react to the news.

Some Wildcats fans seemed happy with the choice:

One said, excited:

Others mocked Kansas for losing the recruiting game:

In general, fans feel this move is a smart one for the player and the school, with Kentucky breathing a sigh of relief.

As Jaxson Robinson joins Kentucky, Mark Pope continues to steal away from BYU

The BYU Cougars can't be too happy with their former coach, as Mark Pope has stolen yet another asset from them. Previously, Pope had flipped the commitment of Collin Chandler from the Cougars to the Wildcats. Chandler is a top-40 recruit of the last class.

However, Jaxson Robinson is the first of his former players to join him in Lexington. It becomes the fourth school in Robinson's pretty shaken career, as he spent the first two years of his collegiate career in the SEC first with the Texas A&M Aggies, and then with the Arkansas Razorbacks before moving to the Big 12. He will now be moving back to the southern conference.

In the best six wins of the Cougars last season, Robinson averaged 16.8 points, shot 41.5 percent from 3 and hit 16 of 17 free throws (Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, San Diego State and NC State).

BYU Athletic Director on the first months of Kevin Young at the head of the Cougars basketball program

Tom Holmoe spoke on the same with KSL Sports about his first impressions of Kevin Young as the new coach of BYU. The coach has been making impressive inroads in the recruiting game, and school authorities seem to be impressed.

“I think a lot is Kevin Young just coming in with a plan," Holmoe said. "It’s a different way to look at it, I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that he has a lot of experience at the professional level. A lot of college or high school kids, potential college players that would be in our pool.

"They’re looking to develop into NBA players... He has experience with international kids, experience with young kids, and a great network that knows who they are, knows how to evaluate them, and knows who’s up and coming.”

The hiring of Kevin Young was a big statement on the part of the BYU Cougars. Young was formerly the best-paid assistant head coach in the NBA, and his experience will certainly help him at the collegiate level.