Kentucky HC John Calipari trolls $47.8M worth John Wall over not having NIL deals during his playing days: "My walk-ons got cars"

Kentucky coach John Calipari has developed some exemplary players during his time in Lexington. There are many NBA and other top league players who have been coached by him with the Kentucky Wildcats.

On the "Point Game with John Wall and C.J. Toledano" podcast, they talked about numerous things including Wall's first recruiting visit, one-and-done culture, the impact of NIL money, John's first game-winner and what makes Kentucky basketball special. However, what stood out was Calipari's reaction to how new players have changed their spending habits.

"The greatest thing in all of this is – every one of these kids, the first thing they did is they took care of their mom. Every one of them. That's the first thing they did. So, you know, it would have been different," Calipari. said. "None of you had a car. My walk-ons (now) got cars. They got a parking lot of cars. Are you kidding me?"

Wall, a five-time All-Star, was one of the best players under Calipari. Dubbed "Optimus Dime," John Wall has played over 647 NBA games, averaging 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 43.0%.

John Wall under HC John Calipari

The 2010-11 All-Rookie player became an instant favorite when he performed his signature dance at Big Blue Madness. Wall averaged 16.6 ppg and 6.5 apg during his time in Lexington.

Wall was also selected first in the 2020 draft by the Washington Wizards, where he spent the majority of his career. While he has not played a single game since the 2021-22 season, he is now hosting his podcast.

