Kentucky injury status: Mark Pope gives optimistic update on Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr after Wildcats beat Sooners

The Kentucky Wildcats under coach Mark Pope recovered from their road loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday to beat the Oklahoma Sooners 83-82 on Wednesday evening. The nail-biting game improved the Wildcats' record to 8-7 in SEC and 19-9 overall.

Ad

It was a pivotal game for Pope as he welcomed back a few injured stars. Jaxson Robinson missed four games prior to the clash against the Sooners with a wrist injury sustained during practice.

Although he played only 12 first-half minutes, Robinson managed 7.0 points, 2.0 steals and 1.0 assist and sat out the second half where he iced his wrist for the rest of the game.

Lamont Butler also played against Oklahoma, his first game after missing three consecutive with an aggravated shoulder injury. Andrew Carr played, although he struggled with a back issue, while Amari Williams rolled his ankle and had to leave the game before going back in.

Ad

Trending

During his postgame news conference, the embattled Mark Pope gave an update on Carr, Robinson and Butler (7:00).

“Yeah, so Jax’s wrist didn’t respond great tonight, so we’ll see how that is going forward,” Mark Pope said. “I think Andrew (Carr) is doing okay. I think he’s okay. I think Lamont (Butler) is okay. We’ll see. You know, for us moving forward, it’s always the morning after that we’re going to know a lot more.

Ad

“I think this game here, at Oklahoma, means something to Jax too, and I think he was excited to get out here and try it. I think both of those guys were dying to get back on the floor.”

Ad

Mark Pope enthusiastic after Lamont Butler's return

Kentucky guard Lamont Butler has been one of the Wildcats' best players this season. He is averaging 12.3 points on 50.9% shooting from the floor and 37.7% shooting from beyond the arc, with 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for Mark Pope's team.

Butler has missed four games due to his shoulder injury and the Wildcats have lost two of them. He tallied 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists against the Oklahoma Sooners and Pope was enthusiastic about the guard's return during his postgame news conference.

Ad

“Yeah, just fatigue,” Pope said. “I mean, you see Lamont, he gets rubber legs out there. You know, he hasn’t played in a month, really. I know he’s been spotty, he’s done a lot of off-court stuff. It’s just different when you’re on the court.

"So, can you buy him 90 seconds so he can kind of catch his wind and get back in the game? And that’s probably the way we’ll have to roll as we patchwork this together.”

Ahead of March Madness, Mark Pope has welcomed back three of his starters from various injuries as the Kentucky Wildcats gear up for an assault on the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here