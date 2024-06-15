"Kentucky is in really good hands": Former Kentucky star Kellan Grady believes HC Mark Pope will "do a great job" this upcoming season

Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats might not be the program's top version right now, but it is getting a fresh start after John Calipari resigned this off-season. And the new Kentucky coach has a big fan in former Wildcats star Kellan Grady.

Grady, who spent the 2021-22 season at Kentucky after playing four years at Davidson, was asked on Wednesday about the Wildcats. After doing his research on the new coach, he expressed much optimism about the program under Pope.

"I think we are in really good hands," Grady said in an IG interview with KSR. "I read a lot about him and saw a lot of YouTube clips and I know he historically had a very proficient offense and I think BBN will be excited about that," he added.

Trending

Grady also noted the enthusiasm Kentucky fans have for Mark Pope, who he thinks is going to lead the team well.

"So watch the press conference, there were like 18,000 people there for the press conference. But I think that's a testament just to the love and support we have from the Big Blue Nation. And people always characterize our fans as crazy or they can be too harsh, but you don't do that if you don't care. Overall, I think Kentucky is in really good hands I think coach will do a great job," Grady followed.

Pope acquired seven transfers from the portal in the first month into his new role and nine overall. That includes big man Brandon Garrison, point guard Lamont Butler Jr., and Otega Oweh. They also landed in-state freshman Trent Noah, who will feature alongside four-star guard Travis Perry.

What will Mark Pope's first Kentucky roster look like?

One big reason behind Mark Pope bringing players like Garrison, Kerr Kriisa, Collin Chandler and others together is experience. While Pope builds up his recruitment, he will have players this season who have at least played at a high level.

Mark Pope's unit can also shoot. Transfers Kerr Kriisa and Koby Brea both shot over 40% on 3-pointers last season, while Jaxson Robinson and Otega Oweh were both over 35%. That is enough to keep defenses on their toes and allow the offense to naturally open up.

Expect Pope's new squad to be smart and able to switch plans on the fly. They have the important tools that can potentially end the Kentucky season on a promising note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback