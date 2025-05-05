Kentucky's alumni team La Familia hears up for 2025 edition of TBT with the return of the Harrison twins

La Familia has some exciting news about its 2025 team. Kentucky's alumni team will feature twins Andrew and Aaron Harrison at The Basketball Tournament (TBT) again this year. TBT announced the news on X Monday.
"THE HARRISON TWINS ARE BACK‼️GET YOUR TBT TICKETS‼️ Andrew & Aaron Harrison were huge for @LaFamiliaTBT last year and they are LOCKED IN for TBT 2025!" TBT's X post read.
TBT was founded in 2014 and hosts an open invitation tournament each year with a cash prize of $1 million. Kentucky alumni joined in on the fun last season and finished 4-1. Carmen's Crew, the Ohio State alumni team, won the 2024 title.
Both Harrison twins appeared in all five games for La Familia last season, although Andrew played nearly triple as many minutes as Aaron. Andrew played point guard and averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He highlighted his defensive depth with 1.2 average steals.
Aaron is a guard who shot 44.4% for La Familia in 2024 while putting up 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. The talented twins will aim to aid their team of Kentucky alumni again this year.
What Andrew and Aaron Harrison bring to La Familia
The Harrison twins played two seasons at Kentucky from 2013-2015. Both served as starters and helped lead the Wildcats to the national title game in 2014 and a Final Four appearance in 2015.
Andrew was known for his physicality, confidence and size. At Kentucky, he averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 assists per game. The talented combo guard was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns and played in the league through the 2018-19 season. He most recently played for the Beijing Royal Fighters in China.
Aaron's strengths with the Jayhawks included his ball handling and scoring efficiency. He averaged 12.4 points in his two seasons at Kentucky and was a decent stealer, recording 1.1 steals per game.
The guard went undrafted in the 2015 NBA draft but was picked up by the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent two seasons before playing one year for the Dallas Mavericks. Most recently, Aaron played for FC Porto in Portugal.
The Harrison twins had an impressive two-year career at Kentucky and have continued to make their mark in professional basketball, both in the NBA and abroad. Andrew and Aaron will look to lead La Familia to a TBT title this summer.
