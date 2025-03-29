Kentucky's Lamont Butler shares encouraging message for Mark Pope's transfer portal hopes following March Madness exit

Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament run ended on Friday with a Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee. The Wildcats had a solid first season under coach Mark Pope, who brought in several new players through the transfer portal.

Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr were among those first-year Wildcats who made an impact as Pope adjusted to his new role in Lexington. After the season-ending loss, both players took the opportunity to share their experience playing for Pope and encouraged others in the transfer portal to consider joining Kentucky.

Reflecting on the season and their accomplishments, Butler expressed pride in the culture they helped establish under Pope in his debut year. CBS Sports College Basketball posted a clip of Butler and Carr's postgame comments on X on Saturday.

“I think it was really cool," Butler said. "We was able to set the culture for Pope's first year and you know, people had to come in and the bar going to be set high for the next people who come under Pope and it's going to be fun to watch for sure.”

Carr delivered a message to players currently in the transfer portal, making it clear that Kentucky is a great place to play.

“If you're in the transfer portal and you're looking for a spot to go, go to Kentucky," Carr said. "I'll tell you that much. Go to Kentucky.”

Pope led Kentucky to eight wins over AP Top 15 opponents and a Sweet 16 appearance, all in his first year at the school. Butler’s comments highlight how this year’s team helped lay the foundation for the Mark Pope era at Kentucky.

Coach Mark Pope and Lamont Butler shared a moment after the game

The relationship between a coach and his point guard is often unique, and that was certainly the case with Mark Pope and Lamont Butler this season.

After Kentucky’s season ended in Indianapolis, Pope and Butler were seen together in the tunnel on their way back to the locker room, consoling each other following the tough loss. It was a touching moment that captured the bond they built throughout the season.

Sports anchor Charlie Clifford posted the clip of the interaction and a photo on X following Friday's game.

While the season didn’t as they had hoped, Butler and Carr’s comments make it clear that Pope has already made a strong impression in Lexington. With the foundation set, the future looks bright for Kentucky under Pope’s leadership.

