Kentucky's Mark Pope provides injury update on his stars ahead of game against Auburn

The Kentucky Wildcats are entering March with a lot of question marks on their team’s health. They have hit a rough patch lately, going 4-4 in February and now sit seventh in the SEC with a 19-9 record and March Madness fast approaching.

They went through February with two of their top players missing time due to injury. Lamont Butler battled through a shoulder injury and missed three games, and Jaxson Robinson sat out four games with a wrist injury.

Both players returned for their game against the Oklahoma Sooners, and while Butler came out fine and played 20 minutes, Robinson only managed to play 12 minutes in the first half before sitting out the entire second half.

To add to those issues, two more key players are also facing some health concerns coming out of that game. Andrew Carr, who was battling back spasms for weeks, was seen on the exercise bike in the second half, while Amari Williams rolled his ankle in the first half. Williams ended up playing the rest of the game.

Now their next assignment will be the number one-ranked Auburn Tigers, who are currently on 26-2 and 14-1 on conference play, with their only loss coming against the Florida Gators. Kentucky head coach Mark Pope addressed his team’s injury concerns during his media availability on Friday, ahead of their game against the Tigers:

“Lamont came out great, Jaxson not so great, Andrew Carr came out really well. Amari seems like he had a decent day yesterday, we’ll know more about him today. So a little bit of a mixed bag.”

Kentucky vs. Auburn injury report

Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr are not on the injury report which means they are good to go for Kentucky's pivotal game against Auburn. Amari Williams had a decent day of practice on Thursday and he may be more on the probable side for the game.

Meanwhile, Jaxson Robinson has been confirmed as out and will be watching the game from the sidelines. Robinson is the team’s second-leading scorer after Otega Oweh, averaging 13.0 points per game.

With the Wildcats splitting games for the past month, this game against the Tigers might go a long way in determining their seeding in the bracket for the upcoming March Madness in a couple of weeks.

