Kentucky’s Mark Pope takes a jab at Rick Pitino's white suits with a playful challenge for St. John’s HC: “I’m not trying to be The Don”

Kentucky coach Mark Pope gave a playful take on his former coach Rick Pitino's legendary all-white suit, issuing a challenge for their CBS Sports Classic showdown on Dec. 20 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I'm putting this out there so Coach P can hear it. I am bringing the suit game," Pope said (Timestamp: 32:46). "I already started planning. Coach, just be ready, okay? Bring it. The game's going to be elite."

The second-year Kentucky coach, however, clarified that he'll not be wearing the legendary white suit that Pitino wears on special occasions, but he pledged that his suit for their clash will also be something worth talking about.

"I'm not going white. I can't. Listen, I'm not trying to be The Don," Pope said. (Timestamp: 33:00). "Like that's already been taken, but I'm bringing the thunder. So I don't know what coach has prepared. But he better get with his tailor because it's on right now."

The 72-year-old bench tactician praised Pope for guiding the Wildcats' team to a 24-12 record in the 2024-25 season and making the Sweet 16 in his first season.

“Mark did a fabulous job this year playing a very difficult schedule. I loved the way his guys play," Pitino said of Pope in an interview with Lexington Herald-Leader's John Clay. "I loved the offenses he runs. I loved the way they moved the ball, they shared the basketball.”

Pitino also had a great 2024-25 season with St. John's, leading the Red Storm to the Big East regular season and tournament championships. The team made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but was stopped by Arkansas, which is handled by another former Kentucky coach, John Calipari.

Kentucky-St John's clash in CBS Sports Classic celebrates 30th year of Rick Pitino's first national championship win

The Kentucky-St. John's showdown in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 20 will also commemorate the 30th anniversary of Rick Pitino's first national championship win with the Wildcats.

The 1995-96 Kentucky team finished the season with a 34-2 record (16-0 in the SEC) and defeated Syracuse 76-67 in the national final to hand the team its sixth championship.

Mark Pope describes the upcoming showdown as a perfect scenario for him and his former coach. The current Wildcats coach said that the young Pitino made Kentucky relevant in 1996 by winning the championship, and 30 years later, he guided St. John's to the top of the Big East.

Pitino echoed Pope's statement and stressed that the pre-Christmas meeting is a special clash between him and his former team captain.

"To play against The Captain (Pope), who made so many special moments for me and the team, in a battle that CBS is putting on is quite special," Pitino said. "I will remember it for a long, long time."

St. John's replaced UCLA in the 2025 CBS Sports Classic lineup, paving the way for the much-anticipated coach (Pitino) vs student (Pope) matchup. Meanwhile, North Carolina will face Ohio State in the other game scheduled for that day.

In last year's CBS Sports Classic, the Buckeyes beat the Wildcats 84-65 while the Tar Heels edged the Bruins 76-74.

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

