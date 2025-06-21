Kentucky's Mo Dioubate reveals how watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox & others solidified his opinion about the Wildcats

Mo Dioubate transferred to Kentucky during the offseason after spending the first two seasons of his college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He emerged as a strong player this past season, averaging 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

On Friday, Dioubate sat down for an interview with Maggie Davis on BBN Tonight. In the interview, he spoke about joining the Wildcats. Dioubate did not receive an offer from Kentucky during his high school recruitment. However, he did get to play in Kentucky with Alabama twice.

In those games, he was brought back to watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Knox and other Kentucky stars in 2017-18. Dioubate also spoke about watching Kentucky's former star, Hamidou Diallo, who is from the same hometown as him.

Trending

"Watching him and how much he was worshiped where I’m from, it just made me like Kentucky even more," Dioubate said. "It made me love Kentucky even more."

Mo Dioubate then explained that Kentucky was the school he always wanted to play for.

"A lot of people don’t know that Kentucky was my dream school. To wear the jersey now and to play with it — it’s the best thing that could have probably happened to me so far in my life," Dioubate said. "I always tell guys, don’t ever think you can’t achieve a goal or something. I even doubted myself a lot.

"I didn’t think I would ever play here coming out of high school with the schools I was offered and stuff, where I was projected. I just can’t wait to put on the jersey and to play in front of the fans."

Mo Dioubate has two years of NCAA eligibility left

Mo Dioubate has two years of eligibility left and will be trying to do what he can to raise his draft stock. Although he broke out as a sophomore, he has not emerged as a star at the college level. The former four-star recruit will be trying to show he has NBA potential in his junior season.

Dioubate is joining a Kentucky squad that performed well after a coaching change before last season. Long-time coach John Calipari left the Wildcats to join the Arkansas Razorbacks before last season. As a result, Mark Pope was brought in as his replacement.

Under Pope, the Wildcats reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019. With the addition of Dioubate, they likely have goals of an even deeper run in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here